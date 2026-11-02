Ratnaveer Precision surges 8% on healthy Q2; zooms 200% from March low

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price hit a record high of ₹387.80, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals on reporting a healthy September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) performance, with profit after tax (PAT) up 54.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹24.07 crore.

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹365.75 touched on October 30, 2026. It has outperformed the market by soaring 154 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026, compared to a 11.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The market price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering zoomed 200 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹129.43 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 02:27 PM on Monday, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹379, compared to a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 7.8 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering – Q2 results

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 900 pts, Nifty tops 23,300; RIL shares jump over 8% Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, a leading manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel washers and precision fasteners, reported 35.5 per cent YoY jump in revenue at ₹387 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 28.4 per cent YoY to ₹36.5 crore; however, EBITDA margin declined 52 bps YoY to 9.4 per cent, primarily due to higher cost of goods sold (COGS).

The quarter's performance reflects the company's operational progress across its diversified manufacturing verticals, supported by its established export presence and strategic expansion into electronics-grade materials through its integrated FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project, the company said.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering completed its ₹330 crore rights issue with 1.11x subscription. Its integrated FR-4 CCL project is approximately 75 per cent complete, with machinery expected by mid-November 2026 and Phase-1 capacity of 1.584 million sheets per annum.

With India's domestic CCL market largely dependent on imports and increasing demand from electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), telecom and defence sectors, we see significant long-term opportunities in this segment. Going forward, the management said the company’s focus remains on timely project execution, commissioning of the facility and strengthening its existing manufacturing businesses to build a diversified manufacturing platform.

ICICI Securities view on Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

Ratnaveer delivered a healthy Q2FY27 performance, with 35.5 per cent YoY revenue growth translating into 28.4 per cent EBITDA growth and 54.7 per cent PAT growth. However, EBITDA margin contracted 52 bps YoY to 9.4 per cent, primarily due to higher COGS, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite strong topline growth.

Going forward, the company's ability to recover input cost pressures and sustain margin improvement will be important. Separately, the integrated CCL project provides a significant growth opportunity; supported by the ₹5,000 crore domestic markets and over 90 per cent import dependence. The company targets ₹750+ crore revenue and ₹150 crore EBITDA from CCL by FY31 at full capacity of 7.92 trillion sheets p.a.; timely commissioning and ramp-up of the facility will remain key monitorables, ICICI Securities said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.