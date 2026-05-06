Raymond Realty jumps 15% on strong Q4 show; profit up 44%, sales strong
Raymond Realty reported a net profit of 161 crore, up 44 per cent from ₹112 crore in the year-ago period. In the Q3FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹67 crore
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Raymond Realty share price today: Shares of Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group, surged nearly 15 per cent to hit a high of ₹559 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after it reported its results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).
Around 10:40 AM, Raymond Realty stock was trading 14.6 per cent higher at ₹544.3, compared to the previous session's close of ₹474.70 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,138.70 levels, up by 106 points or 0.44 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,629 crore. The stock price has surged around 60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹349 touched on March 16, 2026.
Raymond Realty Q4 results highlights
In the March 2026 quarter, Raymond Realty reported a net profit of 161 crore, up 44 per cent from ₹112 crore in the year-ago period. In the Q3FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹67 crore.
Its revenue from operations came in at ₹1,157 crore, up 51 per cent from ₹766 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the previous quarter, its operational revenue stood at ₹758 crore.
Total income grew 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,176 crore, as compared to ₹770 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
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The company's earnings from interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 49 per cent to ₹253 crore from ₹170 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda margin slipped marginally to 21.5 per cent from 22.1 per cent.
Raymond Realty recorded pre-sales of ₹1,519 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹3,023 crore in FY26, driven by robust demand across ongoing and newly launched projects.
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share (20 per cent) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).
The company’s total portfolio has expanded to around ₹42,000 crore in gross development value (GDV), reflecting a growing and diversified presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to its exchange filing.
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST