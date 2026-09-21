Raymond share price jumps 9% on volume spike; stock gains 70% in a year

Raymond shares surged 9% amid a sharp rise in trading activity, with combined NSE and BSE volumes reaching 53.65 lakh shares and total turnover standing at ₹557.55 crore. On the NSE, as of 2:04 PM, 50.30 lakh shares were traded, amounting to a traded value of ₹522.85 crore, while the BSE recorded 3.35 lakh shares in turnover worth ₹34.70 crore.

At 02:04 PM, Raymond Realty was up 7.94 per cent at ₹1,056.20, compared to a 0.48 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. In intraday trading, Raymond Ltd gained 8.99 per cent at ₹1,066.

Raymond stock has gained 5.46 per cent over the past week, 64.43 per cent in the last month, 148.48 per cent year-to-date, and 70.42 per cent over the past year.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that following a breakout above price resistance and the trendline at ₹764, Raymond has witnessed a sharp upward move toward immediate price targets near the ₹1,100 spot level, accompanied by a significant rise in volume. “Considering the overall strength in its chart structure, we suggest traders utilise any retracement toward the ₹850–₹930 zone to accumulate from a medium-term perspective, keeping an eye on immediate targets around the ₹1,250 level,” he said.

Earlier, on September 15, the stock made a record high of ₹1,122 after the company's aerospace subsidiary won multi-programme aerospace orders from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major.

Raymond Limited is the flagship company of the Raymond Group, which underwent a massive corporate restructuring process over the past two years. The company is engaged in the engineering business, manufacturing precision-engineered components, tools, and automotive parts.

The company in an exchange filing earlier had informed that its aerospace subsidiary secured significant new aerospace business from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major. The award covers more than 300+ part numbers — precision-machined, casting and structural — across multiple aircraft applications, with annual volumes exceeding 37,000+ components. At expected production rates, this represents annual business potential of approximately ₹33 crore. Production commences progressively across 2026 and 2027.

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