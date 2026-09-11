Raymond surges 20% on huge volume; here's why stock rose 66% in 11 days

Raymond share price movement

Raymond's share price zoomed 20 per cent to ₹1,024 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market.

In the past four trading days, the company's stock price rose 33% after it approved raising funds via allotment of convertible warrants on a preferential basis to Minerva Venture Fund.

Meanwhile, in the past 11 trading days, Raymond's market price skyrocketed 66%. It more-than-doubled or zoomed 220 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹320.40 touched on March 30, 2026.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE At 10:47 AM, Raymond traded 19 per cent higher at ₹1,014.25, compared to a 0.79 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter rose over two-fold, with a combined 11.72 million equity shares representing 17.6 per cent of Raymond's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Preferential issue of convertible warrants

The board of directors of Raymond at its meeting held on September 8, 2026, approved raising funds. The fundraise will be executed through the issuance of 3.33 million convertible warrants, for cash, at an issue price of ₹645 per warrant (including a premium of ₹635 per warrant), aggregating up to ₹214.71 crore, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund. This issuance is subject to the necessary approval.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The tenure of the Warrants shall not exceed 18 months from the date of allotment. Each Warrant shall carry a right to subscribe to 1 (One) equity share, which may be exercised in one or more tranches. In the event the Warrant allottee does not exercise the Warrants within the aforesaid period, the unexercised Warrants shall lapse and the amount paid by the Warrant allottee shall stand forfeited, Raymond said in an exchange filing.

Raymond - Outlook

Raymond is a diversified company with majority business interests in Precision Technology & Auto Components and Aerospace & Defence businesses, catering to domestic and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers. The company continues to strengthen its operational capabilities through product diversification, advanced manufacturing technologies, international customer engagement and strategic capacity expansion initiatives, while benefiting from increasing opportunities across aerospace, electric vehicle (EV), hybrid and industrial applications.

Raymond’s management in the Q1 earnings conference call said they are witnessing an accelerated transition as domestic engineering vendors migrate beyond standard component machining into high-complexity subsystems, critical aero-engine modules, and precision-engineered assemblies.

Backed by strong trade tailwinds, capacity expansions, and strict qualification barriers, this evolving capability mix significantly elevates contract stickiness, protects operating margins, and provides unparalleled long-term revenue visibility as global aerospace and mobility supply chains realign around preferred Indian suppliers, the management said.

Raymond currently has a robust 10-year order book of ₹5,960-plus crore and an active RFQ (Request for Quotation) pipeline of ₹1,632 crore. On strategic initiatives, the company commenced mass production of precision defence components.

“With our Andhra facility on track, the upcoming Q2 aftermarket rollout, and a debt-free balance sheet, we are well positioned to drive high-margin growth and create long-term shareholder value. We are executing our road map with precision and remain confident in our trajectory across all key segments,” the management said.

Meanwhile, Raymond in its FY26 annual report said that the company continued to expand its participation across global aerospace programmes through advanced precision manufacturing solutions while also progressing steadily on its Andhra Pradesh expansion project. Strategic customer engagements and participation in major international aerospace platforms further strengthened the long-term growth pipeline, positioning the segment to become an increasingly significant contributor to the Company’s future revenue growth, profitability and long-term value creation.