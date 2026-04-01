Angel One, BSE, CDSL shares jump up to 8% as RBI defers exposure norms

Shares of capital market-related stocks, including Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BSE, CDSL, and HDFC AMC, jumped in trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deferred the implementation of new capital market exposure norms till July 2026.

That apart, shares of Angel One, CDSL, CAMS (Computer Age Management Services), Kfin Tech, NAM-India (Nippon Life India Asset Management), HDFC AMC, Groww, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), and Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) rallied between 4 per cent and 6.4 per cent.

Additionally, share prices of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, 360One WAM, UTI AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Nuvama Wealth Management rose in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Why are capital market shares rising today?

Investors rushed to buy capital market shares on Wednesday after the RBI gave a three-month breather to stock brokers to implement the capital market exposure norms.

The new norms, which will come into effect from July 1, were centred around rationalisation of lending limits against shares, units of real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, and a principle-based framework for lending to capital market intermediaries (CMIs).

Analysts view this window as a room to make further representations to the regulator, where stock brokers could request additional relaxations.

According to a Business Standard report , the RBI norms prohibited banks from funding proprietary trading, mandated 100 per cent collateralisation for credit extended to CMIs, and raised the haircut on equity collateral from 25 per cent to a minimum of 40 per cent.

Industry players had voiced concerns that these steps could curb access to low-cost leverage for proprietary desks, driving up funding costs and squeezing margins -- particularly for smaller firms.

The relaxation, the report said, provides time to brokers to iron out operational issues and ensure smooth compliance.

That said, brokers think the RBI norms, whenever implemented, will lead to severe stress in the broking industry.

How do RBI norms on capital market exposure affect stock brokers?

According to stock brokers, the regulator’s rules on loans to proprietary traders and brokers will increase funding costs, decrease the volume of leveraged trades, and force intermediaries to seek alternative borrowing sources.

They cautioned that capital market players may have to look at non-traditional financing, while moderating trading activity in select cohorts.

Analysts at Jefferies, in an earlier note, had flagged that proprietary traders could be the most exposed.