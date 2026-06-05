RBI eyes rupee management via FII tax relief on govt. securities: Analysts

The move to exempt foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) from capital gains tax levy from interest or sale of government securities is a step in the right direction and is aimed at providing support to the rupee, suggest analysts.

“This is clearly a signal that defending the INR will rely on administrative levers rather than blunt rate hikes. Measures such as gold import restrictions, easing investment limits, and even a potential dollar bond issuance still remain on the table,” said Sneha Pandey, fund manager for fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund.

ALSO READ: RBI widens FAR, unveils other measures to attract foreign capital Currently, foreign investors are subjected to a 12.5 per cent long term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed shares and bonds held for over 12-months, and a 20 per cent withholding tax on interest earned from government bonds.

U R Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech, too, believes that this step (of targeting the bond market via tax exemptions for FIIs) is a move in the right direction as raising rates would have had implications for the entire economy.

“FII's returns from the bond markets will straight away go up by 20 per cent as the tax goes away. It will in turn get more inflows into the (bond) market, and hence the pressure on rupee will ease. There are lot of big foreign banks in India who do bond trading. So, they would probably do ask their 'prop desks' to start initially immediately and then it will follow it up with bond funds," Bhat said.

RBI's measures

First, for government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), the RBI has expanded the universe of ‘specified securities’ by including all new issuances of 15-, 30- and 40-year tenor G-secs. In addition, limits pertaining to short-term investment, concentration and individual securities on FPI investment under the General Route are being removed. These measures along, the RBI said, with the tax benefits should help attract foreign capital for government borrowing.

Second, the limits for investment by NRIs and OCIs in equity instruments traded on the stock market without SEBI registration are being increased. Further, the same facility is being extended to all individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) at par with NRIs and OCIs.

ALSO READ: RBI deems monsoon major domestic risk: Key takeaways from June MPC decision Third, a facility of concessional forex swap will be provided till 30 September, 2026 to incentivize ECBs by PSUs.

Fourth, a similar facility for bearing the full hedging cost shall be provided till 30 September, 2026 to AD banks for raising fresh 3–5-year FCNR (B) deposits.

Fifth, the RBI proposes to restore the time for realisation of export proceeds to nine months.

Implications

The expansion of the Fully Accessible Route to all new 15, 30 and 40-year G-Sec issuances, the removal of FPI concentration limits, the extension of FCNR(B) hedging support and the PSU ECB swap window, and the restoration of the export realization period to nine months, said Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak Securities, together amount to the most comprehensive dollar-mobilization effort since 2013.

ALSO READ: 'Tax exemption on G-Secs may succeed where RBI liquidity cannot' The Centre's simultaneous removal of taxes on foreign investment in G-Secs is the force multiplier, Banerjee suggests, as it addresses the single biggest friction flagged by global bond funds and index providers. The move, he said, is constructive for the long end of the G-Sec curve.

On the currency, he believes, these measures can aid the rupee's appreciation over the near term, provided oil prices stay below $100 a barrel.

"There is scope for the rupee to appreciate towards 94 to 94.5 on spot over the near-term, with the upside in USDINR now capped around the 96 mark. Any appreciation beyond 94 would depend on the actual quantum of dollar mobilisation through these newly announced routes and the trajectory of oil prices. With reserves at $682 billion, the RBI has ample ammunition to manage volatility while these flows gain traction," Banerjee said.

Murthy Nagarajan, Head fixed income- Tata Asset Management expects the bond market to trade range-bound in the coming months with 10Y yields trading at 7 per cent. This, he believes, can undergo change if crude oil prices trade higher than $100 a barrel on a sustained basis.