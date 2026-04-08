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Home / Markets / News / RBI policy highlights underlying risks for India despite US-Iran ceasefire

RBI policy highlights underlying risks for India despite US-Iran ceasefire

RBI flags inflation risks and trims FY27 growth to 6.9% despite US-Iran ceasefire relief. Gaura Sengupta highlights 5 key risks that RBI policy flags for India's economy

Gaura Sengupta

Gaura Sengupta

Gaura Sengupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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The two-week ceasefire by the US and Iran provided much needed relief to the global economy which has been reeling under the surge in energy prices and supply-side disruptions. The West Asia crisis as well as the tariff escalation of last year have underscored one thing - the global environment will remain highly volatile. 
 
Policy focus under such an uncertain environment should be to shield the domestic economy as much as possible. We have already seen this on the fiscal side with large excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel. Meanwhile, the monetary policy has also done its part by limiting the depreciation pressures on INR by limiting Net Open Position for banks and maintaining elevated banking system liquidity. 
 
 
So, while today's status quo by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might be seen as a nonevent, monetary policy action is already at play via its management of liquidity, FX and bonds. Today's policy provided insights into the RBI's assessment of the balance of risk to growth and inflation from the West Asia crisis. 
 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra laid out five channels of impact of the crisis on the Indian economy. First, via the surge in energy prices with RBI building-in $85pb as the crude price estimate for FY27 v/s $70pb in H2FY26. This is likely to increase imported inflation and widen the current account deficit. 
 
Second, supply-side disruptions in energy products, fertilizers and other commodities could negatively impact all sectors. Third, capital outflows due to a global risk-off could tighten domestic liquidity conditions. Fourth, weak global growth could negatively impact exports as well as potentially reduce remittance inflows. Finally, tightness in global financial conditions could raise domestic cost of borrowing.   ALSO READ | RBI's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retains neutral stance

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The crisis poses upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth. This was reflected in the RBI's forecast with FY27 GDP growth revised down to 6.9 per cent with H1 growth revised down by 0.2 percentage points. The RBI's growth estimate indicates limited impact of the West Asia crisis with fiscal policy absorbing majority of the price shock. The Governor also stated that measures taken by the government will mitigate the adverse impact of the crisis. This includes targeted support to exporters, ensuring adequate domestic supplies of fuels and protecting the consumer from higher energy costs.
 
Meanwhile, FY27 CPI inflation was revised up to 4.6 per cent with quarterly trajectory peaking at 5.2 per cent in Q3FY27. The RBI, for the first time, provided its estimate of core CPI inflation for FY27 at 4.4 per cen. The CPI estimate indicates that headline CPI is not expected to breach the upper threshold of the inflation targeting band of 6 per cent. 
 
This is important because in the past periods of supply-side shock, RBI has hiked policy rates only when CPI has breached the 6-per cent mark for a few months. Hence, we maintain our call for RBI to stay on pause and looking through the supply-side shock. 
 
The ceasefire has provided temporary relief, but global supplies will take months to normalize. Firstly, there is uncertainty if this ceasefire translates into lasting peace in the region. Second and more important, the extent of damage to production facilities in the GCC is unknown. Hence, we continue to expect adverse impact on Q1FY27 GDP from both higher crude oil prices as well as supply-side disruptions. 
 
Moreover, if supply disruptions persist till Q2FY27, then it could pose downside risk to RBI’'s FY27 GDP growth estimate. Monetary policy focus will need to remain on ensuring that domestic liquidity conditions remain ample and there is continued flow of credit to at-risk sectors such as exporters and MSMEs. 
 
On the external front, measures for attracting capital inflows are essential to limit depreciation pressure on INR and prevent tightness in domestic liquidity. 
    =========  Disclaimer: Gaura Sengupta is Chief Economist at IDFC First Bank. Views expressed are personal
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Markets RBI Policy US-Iran tensions RBI MPC Meeting RBI monetary policy

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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