Sunday, October 04, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RBI MPC policy, oil prices, bond yields may drive market this week

RBI MPC policy, oil prices, bond yields may drive market this week

Macroeconomic data announcements and foreign investors' trading activity will also guide market trends

BSE, Stock Markets

Last week, the Sensex tanked 1,986.04 points, or 2.68 per cent, and the Nifty plunged 718.55 points, or 3.10 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RBI's interest rate decision, TCS' earnings, crude oil prices and global bond yields will be important factors to determine stock market movement this week, analysts said.

Macroeconomic data announcements and foreign investors' trading activity will also guide market trends, they added.

"RBI's monetary policy meeting will be closely watched. The policy stance, inflation outlook and growth projections will provide important cues on the near-term trajectory of domestic interest rates and financial markets.

"This week will also mark the beginning of the earnings season, with index heavyweight TCS and retail major DMart among the key companies scheduled to announce their results," Ajit Mishra, SVP Research, Religare Broking, said.

 

On the data front, India's final HSBC Services PMI and Composite PMI readings for September are scheduled to be released on October 6, he said.

Also Read

RBI

Rate hike? Yes, but how long is the cycle?premium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra addresses a press conference on the Post-Monetary Policy, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Today's financial resilience may not imply tomorrow's immunity: RBI Guv

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI backs blockchain technology, remains cautious on crypto: Guv Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Today's financial resilience does not guarantee future stability: RBI guv

Janak Raj

Govt should have made RBI's 2022 inflation failure report public: Janak Rajpremium

TCS is slated to announce its September quarter earnings on October 8.

"Crude oil remains the most immediate macroeconomic concern. Brent crude trading above USD 100 a barrel continues to intensify pressure on India's external balances and inflation outlook, while persistent geopolitical uncertainty threatens to keep the risk premium in energy prices elevated," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global bond yields will be another important determinant of risk appetite, he added.

"A moderation in US Treasury yields could ease pressure on emerging-market assets and support a more constructive environment for foreign flows. Conversely, a further rise in yields could reinforce the relative appeal of US assets and encourage continued portfolio reallocation away from emerging markets," Ponmudi said.

Indian equities ended lower for the eighth consecutive week as foreign selling, rupee weakness, elevated crude and rising global bond yields weighed on sentiment.

Last week, the Sensex tanked 1,986.04 points, or 2.68 per cent, and the Nifty plunged 718.55 points, or 3.10 per cent. In September, the BSE benchmark lost 4,476.98 points, or 5.81 per cent, and the Nifty fell 1,459.95 points, or 6 per cent.

"The RBI's policy decision will be the principal domestic trigger. The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes will subsequently offer insights into the extent of support among US policymakers for further monetary tightening beyond the September rate increase," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Foreign investors are short on Indian markets as global risks weigh

SEBI

Sebi CAS review draws over 20K responses; traders resist VWAP shift

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Sebi examining position limits for non-agri contracts to boost liquidity

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta

Sebi to soon issue framework on CAS; receives over 3,500 comments

Nifty, Sensex, stock market, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100, IPOs, foreign portfolio investors, FPI flows, closing auction session, CAS, primary market, August market performance

Nifty earnings lag GDP growth and weighing on equities, shows datapremium

Topics : Stock Market RBI RBI Policy RBI MPC Meeting Indian stock markets

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 3:11 PM IST