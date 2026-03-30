RBI's move to cap NOP in forex a structural shift in managing currency risk

The Reserve Bank of India's move to cap banks' Net Open Position (NOP) in foreign exchange at around $100 million marks a structural shift in the way currency risk is warehoused in the domestic financial system. At its core, the measure is aimed at curbing excessive speculative positioning by banks and bringing greater discipline to balance sheets that had, over time, built sizeable directional US dollar exposures. By forcing an unwinding of these positions, the RBI is effectively engineering a near-term supply of dollars in the market.

This mechanical unwinding is, in the immediate horizon, supportive for the rupee. Banks that were running long-dollar positions would need to square off, translating into incremental dollar selling. Market estimates suggest that the cumulative adjustment could run into $25-30 billion, depending on how aggressively positions had been built. This creates a technical tailwind for the rupee, compressing volatility and potentially leading to short-term appreciation or at least a pause in its depreciation trend.

However, beneath this apparent stability lies a layer of discomfort for banks. The restriction reduces their flexibility to manage client flows and proprietary positions, particularly in volatile markets. It could also impair market liquidity, as banks -- key intermediaries in the FX market -- turn more risk-averse. Wider bid-ask spreads and episodic liquidity gaps may emerge, paradoxically increasing volatility during periods of stress even as headline positions shrink.

More importantly, the RBI's move comes at a time when global macro forces are turning adverse. Rising crude oil prices, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions -- particularly in the Middle East -- pose a direct and persistent downside risk to the rupee. For an economy like India, where oil imports constitute a significant portion of the current account, every sustained increase in crude prices translates into higher dollar demand from oil marketing companies.

This creates a countervailing force. While the NOP-induced unwinding injects dollar supply, elevated oil prices steadily rebuild structural demand. If crude prices remain elevated or spike further due to supply disruptions, the fundamental pressure on the rupee could outweigh the technical relief provided by RBI's measure. In such a scenario, the rupee may at best find temporary support, rather than a sustained appreciation trend.

Additionally, higher oil prices feed into domestic inflation, complicating the monetary policy outlook. If inflation risks re-emerge, it could trigger expectations of tighter financial conditions or delay rate cuts, influencing capital flows. Foreign portfolio investors, already sensitive to global risk-off sentiment, may remain cautious, limiting inflows that could otherwise support the currency.

In essence, the rupee currently sits at the intersection of policy-induced stability and geopolitically driven vulnerability. The RBI's NOP restriction is a proactive step toward reducing systemic FX risk and curbing speculative excesses, and it may yield near-term gains for the currency. But the durability of this support will ultimately depend on external variables -- chief among them, the trajectory of crude oil prices and the broader geopolitical landscape.

The coming months, therefore, are likely to see the rupee oscillate within a narrow band, pulled in opposite directions by domestic regulatory tightening and global commodity shocks. For USDINR, broader range play to remain in 92.50-96.00 level.

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Disclaimer: Kunal Sodhani is Head - Treasury at Shinhan Bank. Views expressed are personal.