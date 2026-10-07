RBI's rate cut pre-emptive measure than start of hike cycle: Sujan Hajra

Disclaimer: This article is written by Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director at Anand Rathi Group. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. The Reserve Bank of India’s ( The Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ’s) decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent is best understood in the context of the unusually complex global environment in which it has been delivered. The move is not simply a response to higher domestic inflation. It comes against a backdrop of renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, crude oil prices above $100 a barrel, elevated US Treasury yields, a weaker rupee and tighter global financial conditions. Importantly, India is confronting these pressures while domestic growth remains resilient. In our assessment, this makes the rate hike more of a pre-emptive insurance measure than the beginning of an aggressive tightening cycle.

The growth data gives the RBI room to act. Real GDP growth surprised positively at 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (Q1FY27), prompting the RBI to raise its full-year growth forecast to 7.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent. The composition of growth is also encouraging, with private consumption, fixed investment, manufacturing and services all contributing to the expansion. This is significant because monetary tightening is easier to absorb when the economy is growing at close to 8 per cent rather than operating below potential. The RBI is therefore not choosing price stability at the expense of growth; it is using the strength of growth to address emerging risks before they become more costly.

Those risks have become more visible. CPI inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August from 4.5 per cent in July, while core inflation increased to 4.2 per cent. More importantly, the RBI estimates that headline inflation could average almost 5.8 per cent over the next three quarters, with FY27 inflation projected at 5.2 per cent. The breadth of price pressures is also worth watching: the share of CPI items recording inflation above 4 per cent has risen to about 37 per cent. The Governor's assessment was that inflation is no longer as benign as it was last year, while evidence of second-round effects, though still limited, is beginning to emerge.

ALSO READ: RBI Presser LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 22,650; Governor says credit growth remains robust The external environment makes this adjustment more relevant. US 10-year yields have remained around 5.3 per cent, while India's 10-year government bond yield is around 7.2 per cent. The rupee has also weakened to around ₹96.4 per dollar. In such an environment, maintaining a credible policy-rate differential becomes important—not necessarily to defend a particular exchange-rate level, but to limit the risk that currency depreciation amplifies imported inflation. Governor has also highlighted that Indian bond yields have risen only partially despite higher global energy prices and global yields, reflecting fiscal consolidation and credible monetary policy.

There is, however, an important counterweight: domestic liquidity remains comfortable. Liquidity generated through the RBI's foreign-exchange swap operations had pushed the banking system's surplus to a record ₹11.16 trillion in early September. The RBI has subsequently absorbed liquidity through bond sales and longer-duration FX swaps, but notably did not announce an additional reserve-ratio increase alongside today's rate hike. With nearly $144 billion mobilised through dollar-raising measures, the central bank has considerable scope to manage liquidity separately from the policy rate.

This is perhaps the most constructive aspect of today's decision for markets. A 25-bps increase, without an accompanying aggressive liquidity squeeze, allows the RBI to tighten the price of money while retaining flexibility over the quantity of liquidity. That distinction should help limit the immediate transmission shock to credit and domestic demand.

For markets, therefore, the rate hike need not be read as a bearish signal. Much of the move was already anticipated, while the RBI's willingness to act in a difficult external environment strengthens policy credibility. More importantly, the stance does not commit the central bank to a mechanical sequence of hikes. The RBI itself has indicated that the duration and extent of any tightening will depend on inflation, underlying price pressures, second-round effects and demand conditions.

The broader message is consequently reassuring: India is entering a period of global uncertainty from a position of relative macroeconomic strength. A 25-basis-point hike today may reduce some near-term policy flexibility, but it also lowers the risk of having to undertake a much sharper adjustment later. In that sense, the RBI is not leaning against growth; it is using the strength of growth to build a buffer against a more uncertain global macroeconomic environment.