RBI trading ban jolts India's $149 billion-a-day offshore rupee market

By Bhaskar Dutta and Pratigya Vajpayee

India banned its banks from offering the most popular instrument for trading the rupee offshore, threatening to squeeze a $149 billion-a-day market in an extreme step to shore up its tumbling currency.

The Reserve Bank of India has rolled out some of its toughest measures in more than a decade to curb speculation and support the currency, which has been setting successive record lows this year. The pressure has intensified since the Iran war accelerated the rupee’s decline.

The first move came late Friday, when regulators capped lenders’ daily onshore currency positions at $100 million. That decision sent banks scrambling to unwind at least $30 billion in arbitrage trades. When that failed to stop the rupee from hitting a new low, they prohibited banks from offering certain non-deliverable derivative contracts — a market that trades on average $149 billion offshore a day, about twice the size of its onshore equivalent.

Any sustained clampdown may deter participation, increase costs and ultimately make it harder for businesses and investors to hedge currency risk.

The measures amount to a coordinated push to flush out excess bearish rupee positions and speculative trades across the market, according to Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury at Shinhan Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. This may come at the cost of reduced liquidity and wider spreads between the onshore and offshore markets, he said.

“Overall, the RBI’s message is unambiguous,” he said. “The FX market is to function as a hedging mechanism aligned with real economic activity, not as a platform for leveraged speculation.”