RBL Bank plunges 8% even as Q1 profit zooms 170% YoY; analysts bullish

RBL Bank share price: Shares of private lender : Shares of private lender RBL Bank came under selling pressure on Tuesday as they reacted to the company's September quarter (Q2) results, which fell short of expectations despite a 170 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit. Moreover, analysts see pressure on margins in the upcoming third quarter.

RBL Bank's stock tanked nearly 8 per cent to ₹387.85 apiece on the BSE. As of 9.27 AM, it was trading at ₹396, down 5.7 per cent as against a 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE benchmark Sensex.

The mid-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹429.55 on September 23, while its 52-week low is at ₹285.80, touched on October 14, 2025, shows data available on BSE.

RBL Bank Q2 results

According to the press released shared by the company, RBL Bank's net profit rose 170 per cent YoY to ₹482 crore on the back of a net interest income (NII) growth of 37 per cent to ₹2,131 crore. READ MORE

The operating profit grew 92 per cent YoY to ₹2,1396 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: HCLTech, TCS lead 400-pt gain in Sensex; Nifty IT rises over 3% On the asset quality front, gross net performing assets (GNPA) was down 131 bps YoY to 1.02 per cent, while net NPA (NNPA) declined 28 bps YoY to 0.29 per cent. Lastly, the provision coverage ratio, including technical write-off was 95.31 per cent.

What analysts said on RBL Bank

Emkay | Buy

Emkay said that RBL’s Q2 PAT was 4 per cent below its estimates largely due to higher provisions (32 per cent above our estimate). However, the bank continues to report accelerated growth driven by broad-based growth along with FCNR B leverage, while its cards portfolio is muted.

Margins are expected to moderate in 3QFY27 due to the full-quarter impact of FCNR(B)-led leverage and surplus funds parked in lower-yielding assets, and partly offset by repo rate hike benefits, before recovering gradually in 4QFY27. Asset quality continued to improve, with gross slippages at 2.5 per cent of loans, albeit still elevated.

So far, the management has not seen any stress from the rural business or the Middle East conflict, although it remains watchful. However, the management expects card slippages to stabilize at ~₹4bn in 3Q/4QFY27.

The brokerage tweaked earnings estimates and retain BUY on RBL, while raising target price by 10.5 per cent to ₹475 from ₹430 (roll forward to 1.6x Sep-28E ABV).

IIFL Capital | Buy

RBL’s PPoP was 5 per cent/17 per cent ahead of IIFL/Consensus led by higher NII and lower opex, however higher std. asset provisioning due to 22 per cent QoQ loan growth drove 3 per cent PAT miss vs IIFLe. Loans ex FCNR also grew 13 per cent QoQ led by the wholesale segment. NIM expanded 48bps QoQ aided by capital infusion – we expect it to contract 10bps QoQ in 3Q due to full quarter FCNR impact, partly offset by recent SA and TD rate-cuts of 50-100bps/20bps in certain buckets, decline in interest reversal from lower slippages; and thereafter improve in 4Q as the repo linked loans re-price.

We fine tune our estimates by -1/+2/+1 per cent for FY27/28/29E. We forecast 30 per cent EPS Cagr over FY26-29E (our PAT est. are ~20 per cent above Consensus), and ROA to improve from 0.9 per cent in 2QFY27 to 1.5 per cent from 4Q onwards. It retained a BUY rating with a target price of ₹475 based on target P/B multiple of 1.5x.

Elara Capital | Accumulate

Strong capital position yields a multi-year growth runway for RBL Bank. With operating leverage and stress/provisions normalising, expect ROAs to sharply improve to 1.2 per cent in FY27E and +1.4 per cent in FY28E with further optionality of better ROAs beyond 1.5 per cent in FY29E on better execution (better yielded asset deployment with lower credit cost). Also, watch for the bank’s liability franchise improvement, business mix and leverage from parent’s network.

It recommended Accumulate with a target price of ₹480 (on 1.5x Sep-28E ABV). Key risks are slower liquidity deployment, a renewed rise in card/MFI stress, a weak monsoon and NIM dilution from a wholesale-heavy mix.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.