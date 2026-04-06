RBL Bank share price up 6% on Q4 update, RBI's nod for stake acquisition

RBL Bank share price today: Shares of private sector lender RBL Bank surged nearly 6 per cent on Monday after the bank reported a strong Q4 business update and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval for stake acquisition by Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD Bank (PJSC).

The stock opened 2 per cent higher at ₹308.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹318.50. As of 1 PM, RBL Bank shares were trading near the day’s high at ₹317.85, with around 17 million shares changing hands.

On the BSE, RBL Bank shares traded with a gain of more than 5.5 per cent around the same time at ₹318.40 with a spurt in volume by more than 6.93 times.

RBL Bank: Emirates NBD to acquire majority stake

The bank will be governed by provisions applicable to wholly owned subsidiaries of foreign banks, as outlined in the RBI’s Commercial Banks – Governance Directions, 2025.

READ | Bank stocks mixed after Q4 update: BoB, BoM jump; HDFC Bank, IndusInd slip However, Emirates NBD Bank's voting rights in RBL Bank will be capped at 26 per cent, in line with provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBL Bank Q4 business update

In another related development, RBL Bank has released its business update for the fourth quarter (Q4FY2026) wherein the lender’s total deposits grew by 25 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to ₹1,39,037 crore (provision). Sequentially, total deposits surged by 16 per cent from ₹1,19,721 crore.

RBL Bank said that deposits worth under Rs 3 crore stood at ₹63,943 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q.

The gross advances increased by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,15,488 crore. The bank said that its secured retail advances grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y and 17 per cent Q-o-Q. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 29 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q. The mix of retail to wholesale advances stood at 59:41.

The lender's CASA (current account and savings account) deposits were ₹46,723 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y, and the CASA ratio was 33.6 per cent.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, RBL Bank reported an exceptional growth in the fourth quarter and it has maintained buy rating on the counter. RBL Bank stock: Analyst view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that RBL Bank saw a strong rally in 2025, moving from around ₹150 to ₹340 levels. After this sharp upmove, the stock entered a time-wise correction, retracing towards the ₹290 zone, which also coincided with its 200-day moving average. "RBL reported remarkable business growth, led by both advances as well as deposits growth. Total business grew by 24 per cent Y-o-Y, while collection trends stood healthy at 99.7," the brokerage said in a note. The bank's total business crossed ₹2.5 lakh crore at the end of the financial year 1016, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

Following this consolidation phase, the stock price has taken support near ₹290 and resumed its uptrend, indicating underlying strength. In the short term, the price may revisit its recent high around ₹340. A breakout above this level could trigger the next leg of the upmove.

"Overall, the setup remains positive as long as the stock holds above ₹290. Any dips towards ₹310–₹305 can be seen as a good accumulation opportunity for medium to long-term investors," the analyst said.