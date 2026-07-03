MOFSL bullish on realty; sees K-shaped recovery; Lodha, DLF among top bets

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) have turned bullish on the real estate sector, citing that top developers have gained market share amid a broader industry that continues to exhibit K-shaped trends.

The brokerage has named Lodha Developers as its preferred pick among large players and also likes DLF. It remains positive on Godrej Properties and has picked Aditya Birla Real Estate as its preferred SMID play, while noting that Oberoi Realty continues to trade at a premium to its residential NAV.

MOFSL has Buy ratings on Lodha Developers, DLF, Godrej Properties, and AB Real Estate, while it has a Neutral rating on Oberoi Realty. According to analysts Harsh Pathak, Yohan Batliwala and Guru Charan at MOFSL, concerns around the sustainability of demand have led to a compression in NAV premiums across the sector. Most players are now trading at a 10–35 per cent discount to their respective NAVs.

They noted that while demand in the top eight cities has softened, branded developers continue to grow amid a broader shakeout among smaller players. Cash flows remain healthy, and the brokerage expects strong free cash flow (FCF) generation over the medium term.

The analysts believe that deep value in select prudent developers offers a compelling opportunity for superior returns.

Shakeout in the sector: Fewer players drive new launches

After FY20, the onset of a euphoria phase led to increased developer participation in the sector. The number of unique developers launching new projects annually rose to ~3,500 in FY24 from ~2,420 (FY09–25 average). However, this has declined to ~2,100 as of January 2026, well below the long-term average.

The brokerage attributed the decline to a shakeout among smaller developers who exhausted their legacy land banks. Consequently, new supply has become concentrated, with the average area launched per developer rising from 0.19 msf in FY20–24 to 0.26 msf by Q4FY26.

Branded players see faster asset churn

According to analysts, absorption has increasingly become dependent on new launches. As a result, branded developers with prudent balance sheets have stepped up business development activity over the past 2–3 years, with ₹1.5 trillion GDV added by the top four players in FY26 alone.

"The ultra-low levels of inventory overhang at ~20 months (top-eight cities) offer the opportunity for branded developers to continue launching new projects. Further, easing competition (lower developer participation) would enable leading developers to scale at a faster pace," said MOFSL in its report.

Market share gains for top developers

MOFSL said demand across the top four markets continues to reflect a K-shaped trend, with branded developers outperforming even as the broader market shows a dip.

Rebasing the data to FY17, top developers in NCR, MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru have seen market share rise 2–4x.

MOFSL coverage companies reported pre-sales growth of 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.5 trillion in FY26, with market share rising 530 basis points to 20 per cent over FY21–26. The brokerage expects players in the early stages of diversification, along with those with strong balance sheets, to continue outperform over the next two years.

"Our coverage is projected to report a 13 per cent CAGR in pre-sales over FY26–28, ahead of the sector. Lodha among larger players, and SRIN, KPDL, LOTUSDEV, MAHLIFE, and BRGD in the SMID space, are anticipated to outperform," said the analysts.

Cycle still has room to run

Unlike previous downcycles, MOFSL said there are no signs yet of financial distress, oversupply, or execution defaults among developers. Supply in the top eight cities remains disciplined and aligned with demand, while inventory overhang remains low at ~20 months.

The sector has also undergone significant deleveraging, with net debt declining by 58 per cent over FY17–26. Aside from a temporary demand deferral due to the West Asia conflict, overall commentary on demand, according to the analysts, remains positive.

"Although pricing growth moderated in FY26 compared to the sharp increases seen in FY21–25, positive trends persist. We believe that disciplined supply and housing price increases bode well for sustaining the resilience of end-user demand. An increase in housing loan rates remains a risk to demand momentum," said MOFSL.

Strong cash flows support balance sheets

MOFSL coverage companies have reported a comfortable NOCF-to-collections ratio of 20–60 per cent over the past four years, providing confidence in profitability.

The brokerage expects a 16 per cent CAGR in collections over FY26–28E, translating into cumulative cash inflows of ₹2.4 trillion from the residential segment over the next two years.