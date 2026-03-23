Realty, IT, FMCG in bear grip as key sectoral indices slide sharply
Realty, IT and FMCG stocks drag markets deeper as several sectoral indices enter bear territory, even as pharma, metal and infra show relative resilience
Samie Modak
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The Nifty 50 index has declined nearly 15 per cent from its peak, but several key sectoral indices have already slipped into the “bear market” territory — defined as a 20 per cent fall from their highs.
Topics : Nifty Realty Nifty IT Nifty FMCG