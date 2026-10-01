Realty, pharma: Investors tap into domestic-economy focused sectors in H1

Investors have been lapping up stocks in the realty, defence, pharma & healthcare sectors in the first half of the current financial year (H1-FY27) amid ongoing geopolitical developments, suggest data from ACE Equity.

At the bourses, Nifty Realty, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indexes gained up to 30 per cent during this period. Nifty Metal, too, surged nearly 14 per cent, and was among the top gainers.

ALSO READ: India not exciting FIIs; headwinds not fully priced in: Nitin Bhasin of Ambit A strong domestic demand theme, coupled with the government's focus on sourcing defence products locally and sustained growth in pharmaceutical exports helped these sectors perform better, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

“In the case of metals, apart from the renewed focus on domestic manufacturing, their nature as import substitutes, and rupee weakness also helped this sector improve realisations,” he added.

On the other hand, PSU stocks as represented by the Nifty CPSE index, Nifty IT and the Nifty FMCG indexes were among the laggards in H1-FY27, slipping up to 10 per cent during this period, data shows.

Order books converting to revenue in defence, where the index is up nearly 30 per cent since April on a ₹7.85 trillion budget, supply discipline in metals and a record-low rupee lifting pharma exporters were the key reasons that lifted sentiment in the outperformers, said Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at INVasset PMS. “Realty and media rode rate-cut hopes and a low base. Earnings led and multiples followed,” he added.

Outlook for H2

Going ahead, analysts suggest investors stick to domestic economy-focused sectors as the geopolitical situation still warrants caution. Most sectors that did well in H1, except realty and metals, are likely to do well in H2 as demand factors remain conducive, analysts said.

ALSO READ: Rupee to fall more, yield curve to shift higher in H2FY27: Gaura Sengupta “Realty growth may moderate due to elevated land costs and cost-push inflation impacting construction costs. Interest rates may also rise, which could impact the realty demand as well," Chokkalingam cautioned.

Those at Morgan Stanley favour domestic cyclicals over defensives and externally facing sectors. India’s chief risks, they believe, are largely external, including geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy.

“Domestically, concerns include weak farm productivity, capacity bottlenecks in the judiciary, and embodied AI weighing on labour markets,” wrote Ridham Desai, Chief India Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley in a September coauthored note with Nayant Parekh.

As a strategy, they remain overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrial sectors; underweights include energy, materials, utilities and healthcare. "IT services may prove a dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions," Desai and Parekh wrote.

ALSO READ: Yields, dollar hold key to gold, silver trajectory in H2FY27: Apurva Seth Garg, too, suggests investors remains selective in the remaining part of FY27. IT, auto and consumption are the three sectors he suggests investors avoid at the current juncture.

“Pharma and metals have earnings engines that can survive a rate shock: the patent cliff and supply discipline do not answer to the Fed. Defence-related stocks can gain depending on execution, not orders. Realty is vulnerable, with the 10-year yield near 7 per cent and an October hike possible,” Garg advised.

Chokkalingam expects oil marketing companies (OMCs) to remain under pressure in H2 due to elevated oil prices. Agri-related stocks, he believes, are also expected to see de-growth in year-on-year profit due to poor rainfall and a subsequent decline in the crop sowing area.

"Chemical segments as well as the paint industry, which use crude oil derivatives, are expected to see margin pressures in the short term. It is wise to be cautious while investing in these sectors," he said.