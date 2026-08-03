Recovery in UK/EU, higher volumes could drive upgrades for Tata Steel

India volumes will improve as plants come back online at Meramandali and Kalinganagar. But coking coal costs are likely to rise. Higher realisations, better spreads and tighter import quotas will lead to lower UK losses, but a targeted H2FY27 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven at TSUK is not guaranteed. TSN should recover from Q2 as the DSP comes back online. The Iran war has led to an additional ₹1,200 crore cost impact, but some of that may be reversed.

Tata Steel’s Q1FY27 consolidated Ebitda was ₹9,260 crore, up 24.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The consolidated Ebitda margin was 15.2 per cent, compared to 14 per cent a year earlier and 15.5 per cent in Q4FY26. Ebitda for Indian operations was ₹9,180 crore, up 29.0 per cent Y-o-Y and down 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q. Consolidated material costs increased by ₹1,330 per tonne on a sequential basis.

At TSN, raw material costs rose, leading to a cost increase of 118 euros per tonne Q-o-Q, offsetting unit revenue gains. TSN reported an operating profit of ₹40 crore, down 94 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebitda loss at TSUK was ₹340 crore, versus losses of ₹590 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹470 crore in Q1FY26. Lower volumes and higher costs offset better net sales realisations (NSR) at TSN. A fire at Port Talbot, UK, led to a volume loss of 10,000 tonnes and an estimated Ebitda impact of $5 million.

India deliveries were 5.17 million tonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and down 16 per cent Q-o-Q. Consolidated deliveries were 7.27 million tonnes, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y and down 17 per cent Q-o-Q. India NSR fell 2 per cent Y-o-Y but grew 11 per cent Q-o-Q to $753 per tonne. In rupee terms, NSR per tonne was ₹71,368, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q. Consolidated Ebitda was $140 per tonne, higher by 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q.

Capex was ₹3,580 crore. Net debt at the end of June 2026 was ₹84,170 crore, compared with ₹80,140 crore at the end of March 2026. India NSR may drop by ₹1,500 per tonne Q-o-Q in Q2, but higher volumes will lead to Ebitda growth. Coking coal costs may rise by $5 per tonne Q-o-Q in India and by $10 per tonne in TSN. UK realisations may rise by 70–80 pounds per tonne Q-o-Q. TSN realisations should grow by 10 euros per tonne Q-o-Q.

At Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), capacity expansion to 4.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is targeted to be completed in 48 months, alongside mine development. This would take NINL’s capacity to 6.2 mtpa as part of a planned expansion to 10 mtpa. Tata Steel will invest ₹33,870 crore in NINL’s steel capacity.

After a ₹11,500 crore cost transformation programme in FY26, Tata Steel aims for ₹7,100 crore in additional savings in FY27, mostly in Europe. While market and regulatory risks in Europe remain, the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and tariff quotas has led to higher steel prices. TSN’s plant shutdown was due to chrome emission issues. The company is reassessing its DRI-EAF (Direct Reduced Iron-Electric Arc Furnace) project due to stringent regulations.

Consolidated steel capacity may surpass 45 million tonnes, with India contributing 40 million tonnes in the medium term. Tata Steel plans to expand NINL’s iron ore mine capacity by 5 mtpa in phases, concurrently with steel capacity expansion. Mine development expenditure will be accounted for separately. NINL’s merger is expected to be completed by the end of FY27.

The value-added product portfolio is being expanded with advanced automotive steels, speciality steel bars, wires, India’s first Superflex well-mesh line and shipbuilding grades. Tata Steel is also looking at storage solutions for data centres.

The expiry of key mine leases by FY30 may lead to the loss of some captive iron ore linkages, but NINL’s mines could serve as alternative ore sources. All India ore requirements are met through eight mines (seven operational, with the Gandhalpada block yet to become operational), with a total capacity of 43.5 million tonnes. About 25 per cent of coal requirements are met through captive mining and beneficiation.

The NINL mines, along with the Gandhalpada and Kalamang blocks, can partially meet raw material needs. A partnership with Lloyds Metals may also help with ore sourcing. A majority stake in Brahmani River Pellets would further strengthen raw material supply. Tata Steel also owns iron ore assets in Canada with an evacuation capacity of 2.8 million tonnes.