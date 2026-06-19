Redington share price gain 6%; up 25% in 7 days on Apple price hike buzz

Redington share price today: Shares of Redington Limited extended their winning streak to a seventh consecutive session on Friday, surging 6 per cent in intraday trade to hit a high of ₹288.82 on the Shares of Redington Limited extended their winning streak to a seventh consecutive session on Friday, surging 6 per cent in intraday trade to hit a high of ₹288.82 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock has rallied 25 per cent over the past seven sessions, significantly outperforming the broader market. Over the last one month, Redington shares have gained nearly 30 per cent, compared with a 1.4 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. In one year, the stock has remained flat, slipping 5 per cent, versus a drop of 3.4 per cent in the benchmark Nifty index.

As of 12:10 PM, Redington shares were trading 5.7 per cent higher at ₹287.55, while the Nifty 50 was down 0.89 per cent. More than 13 million shares of the company changed hands around the same time.

Apple plans price hike Redington shares have maintained positive momentum over the past one week amid reports that Apple is preparing to raise prices on its products due to rising memory and storage chip costs.

"Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," Notably, Redington is one of Apple's key distribution and supply chain partners in India. It distributes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products in the country."Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," Apple CEO Tim Cook in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this week. "We are doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we have been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

Redington stock: Analyst view

Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that the Street expects any increase in Apple product prices will benefit the company and boost its revenue.