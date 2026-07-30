Redington hits new all-time high, zooms 18% on record Q1 earnings
Redington reported 76% YoY growth in Q1 consolidated net profit, backed by a record revenue of ₹34,966 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The stock has surged 77% from its 52-week low in 4 months.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Redington stock price todayShare price of Redington zoomed 17.5 per cent to a new life-time high of ₹338.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday's intra-day trade as the stock reacted to strong Q1 earnings reported a day earlier after market hours. The stock has surged 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹191.30 hit on April 2, 2026. On a year-to-date basis the stock has gained 18 per cent, and a little over 22 per cent in the last one year. At 9:55 AM, Redington traded with a gain of 11.2 per cent at ₹320. The counter saw over 19-fold jump in trading volume compared to the two-week average, with a combined 31.12 million shares traded on the BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up marginally (0.1 per cent) in trade on Thursday.
Redington Q1 resultsAccording to a release issued by the company, Redington reported a record revenue of ₹34,965.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27). The revenue grew by 34.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with ₹26,001.52 crore in Q1FY26. The company's consolidated profit-after-tax attributable to the shareholders jumped by 76.5 per cent YoY to ₹485.98 crore from ₹275.27 crore in the same period. The earnings growth was broad-based across Redington's businesses and key operating markets. India delivered particularly strong growth, with revenue increasing 63 per cent and profit after tax rising 60 per cent YoY. Growth was supported by the execution of large enterprise deals, higher PC realisations amid industry-wide memory supply constraints, continued premiumisation in mobility, and sustained demand across cloud and cybersecurity, the company said in an exchange filing. "Revenue across the Middle East and Africa grew 15 per cent year-on-year, supported by cloud- and cybersecurity-led offerings, despite continued geopolitical uncertainty during the quarter," the release added. Segment-wise: The Software Solutions Group (SSG) grew 52 per cent YoY, supported by increased adoption of cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-enabled solutions and subscription-based models, the company informed. Endpoint Solutions Group (ESG) grew 35 per cent, Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 21 per cent and the Technology Solutions Group (TSG) reported a 50 per cent growth. Commenting on the Q1 performance, V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO of Redington said, "We have started FY27 on a strong note, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, disciplined execution and broad-based momentum across businesses and geographies. Profit growth significantly outpaced revenue growth, reinforcing our continued focus on profitable and sustainable growth."
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:14 AM IST