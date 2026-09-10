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Home / Markets / News / Redington shares zoom 6% to fresh high on iPhone Duo, 18 Pro series launch

Redington shares zoom 6% to fresh high on iPhone Duo, 18 Pro series launch

Redington shares rallied to a new high after the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series as the company is an official authorised distributor for Apple products in India.

Redington share price

Apple, at its Surprise and Shine event on September 9, launched a foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo. Apple also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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Redington, an official authorised distributor for Apple products in India, saw a nearly 6 per cent spike in its shares to a fresh high on Thursday after the launch of Apple's iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max series overnight. 
 
On BSE, Redington shares surged to an all-time high of ₹398.80 apiece, up 5.54 per cent from the last closing price of ₹377.85. As of 9.35 AM, the BSE 500 stock was trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹382.45. A total of 6 million shares of the company had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined. 
 
According to data available on BSE, the stock has outperformed the index following a 40 per cent rise so far in 2026 as against a fall of 12 per cent in the BSE barometer Sensex during the same period. In the last one year, it is up 57 per cent, while it has given multibagger returns of 163 per cent in five years. 
 

Redington share price outlook

 
Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the launch of new iPhones is a positive for Redington shares and the momentum seen in the stock could sustain. The new iPhone cycle could potentially support revenue growth, working capital utilisation and earnings momentum over the coming years," Srivastava added.  
Harish Jujarey, AVP - head technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Redington stock price has been in a steady uptrend. "According to the chart pattern, the stock may extend its up move towards the long-term rising trendline resistance, placed around ₹410-420 levels. However, despite the steady rise in price, the RSI is consolidating in the ₹65-70 range, indicating a possible negative divergence," he added. Jujarey advised traders holding the stock may consider partial profit booking on rallies towards the ₹400-420 zone. 
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What all did Apple launch?

Apple, at its Surprise and Shine event on September 9, launched a foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo. Apple also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. READ MORE
 
The event also marked John Ternus' first major iPhone launch as Apple's CEO after taking over from Tim Cook. Apple shares settled marginally in the red after the launch of the new iPhones.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : Apple iPhone iPhone Redington Apple event Markets Markets News Stock Market Today The Smart Investor

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:47 AM IST