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Home / Markets / News / Redtape shares jump 18% on strong Q4; PAT up 70% YoY, margins expand

Redtape shares jump 18% on strong Q4; PAT up 70% YoY, margins expand

Redtape reported a consolidated net profit of ₹69.88 crore, up 70 per cent from ₹41.2 crore in the year-ago period

RedTape

RedTape. (Photo: Company Website)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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Redtape share price today

Shares of Redtape, a fashion and lifestyle brand, surged over 18 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹157.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a solid performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.
 
At around 02:45 PM, Redtape stock was trading at ₹147, up 10.5 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹133.17. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,899.35 levels, down by 132 points or 0.55 per cent. 
 
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Redtape shares have gained over 7.3 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.
 
 
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹8,206 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹163.50 and 52-week low was ₹107.53.

Redtape Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Redtape reported a consolidated net profit of ₹69.88 crore, up 70 per cent from ₹41.2 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's net profit declined 33.14 per cent from ₹104.53 crore in Q3FY26. 

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The company's revenue from operations jumped 33.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹675.51 crore during the quarter, as compared to ₹505.97 crore in Q4FY25. In the December 2025, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹786.55 crore. 
 
On the operating front, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹111.4 crore compared to ₹45.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin improved sharply to 16.5 per cent from 9 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, reflecting better operational efficiency and improved profitability.
 
Redtape's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each for FY26. It has fixed July 31, 2026, as the record date. 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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