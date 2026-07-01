Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed VA Tech Wabag rises 4% on order win; up 58% YTD

VA Tech Wabag share price today: VA Tech Wabag shares rose over 4 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company secured an international order. The stock opened higher at ₹2,036 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹2,140 in morning deals. VA Tech Wabag, which deals in the sustainable water and wastewater management sector, is backed by marquee investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala. According to the March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 50,00,000 shares (8.2 per cent stake) of VA Tech Wabag.

As of 9:35 AM, VA Tech Wabag shares were firmly holding the gains to quote at ₹2,070, up 3 per cent on the NSE.

VA Tech Wabag shares have significantly outperformed the markets in 2026 so far. The stock has surged 33 per cent over the past month, compared with a gain of 2.4 per cent in Nifty 50. On a Y-T-D basis, the stock has rallied 58 per cent, while the benchmark index has declined by around 8.5 per cent, according to NSE data.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATE TODAY LIVE The stock has yielded impressive returns of 325 per cent in three years and 503 per cent in five years, data showed.

VA Tech Wabag wins order In an exchange filing, VA Tech Wabag announced that it has been awarded a ‘Large’ order by the City of Vienna, Municipal Department MA 31 – Wiener Wasser, for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria.

The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030, followed by acceptance milestones. VA Tech Wabag will be responsible for the complete technology package of the new water works, covering process engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and control, as well as building services.

READ | KPIT Tech cracks 15% on Q1 earnings warning; stock down 57% from 52-wk high The new facility will be equipped with a modern multi-barrier treatment process including oxidation, ozonation, advanced oxidation, filtration, activated carbon filtration and UV disinfection.

VA Tech Wabag stock: Technical outlook

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that VA Tech Wabag has witnessed a strong rally following the easing of geopolitical tensions after the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. The stock gained more than 30 per cent during June and, more importantly, decisively broke above its previous all-time high of ₹1,944 last week, confirming a fresh uptrend.