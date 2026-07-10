Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: VA Tech Wabag zooms 117% from Jan low

VA Tech Wabag share price movement

Shares of VA Tech Wabag hit a new high of ₹2,248, soaring 6 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 44 per cent, as compared to a 4.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. It has more than doubled or zoomed 117 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,033 touched on January 27, 2026.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds over 8 per cent stake in VA Tech Wabag

Investor, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, held 8.02 per cent or 5 million equity shares of VA Tech Wabag at the end of March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern shows. The company has not yet published its June 2026 quarter shareholding pattern.

Jhunjhunwala is a major Indian investor who inherited a massive stock portfolio from her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was famously known as "India's Warren Buffett".

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds more than 1 per cent stake in 26 stocks including Tata Group companies Titan Company, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and Tata Communications, Star Healthcare, Canara Bank, Metro Brands, Fortis Healthcare and Federal Bank.

What’s driving VA Tech Wabag stock price?

VA Tech Wabag has received multiple orders in the past one month, raising investor interest in the counter. On July 1, 2026, the company said it was awarded a ‘Large’ order by the City of Vienna, Municipal Department MA 31 – Wiener Wasser, for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria. VA Tech Wabag classifies orders in the ₹250 crore to ₹600 crore range as "large".

On June 19, VA Tech Wabag won ‘mega’ SWRO project in Kuwait. The company secured the design, build, operate (DBO) contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System - Stage II in Kuwait, from the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), Kuwait. VA Tech Wabag classifies orders above ₹1,000 crore as "mega".

Earlier, on June 9, 2026, VA Tech Wabag informed that the company has secured a 'large' contract for design & build the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant – Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company Limited. The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with Wabag serving as the consortium leader.

As on May 25, 2026, the company had ₹17,200 crore of order backlog with a robust revenue visibility. The company said order backlog are funded by the multilateral agencies or they are sovereign funded by the government like Government of India funds Namami Gange, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, and these kind of projects.

India recently received approval to manufacture photovoltaic (PV) cells. These PV cells, used in solar panels, require ultra-pure water during the manufacturing process. This creates a new demand segment for water treatment, presenting an opportunity for companies like VA Tech Wabag to supply ultra-pure water solutions to PV cell manufacturers.

Another emerging growth area is data centers, which were not a significant market five years ago. Today, large-scale data centers are being built across the globe. Two of their biggest resource requirements are power and water, with water being used primarily for cooling and air-conditioning systems. According to VA Tech Wabag's Q4 earnings conference call, this is another new growth opportunity that the company is actively focusing on.