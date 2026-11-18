Relaxo Footwears share price movement

Relaxo Footwears’ share price slipped 6 per cent to ₹267.8 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals, extending its decline on disappointing September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings. In the past four trading days, the stock price of the footwear company dipped 11 per cent. It quoted close to its 52-week low of ₹236.55 hit on March 30, 2026.

At 02:12 PM, Relaxo Footwear traded 5.8 per cent lower at ₹268.30 on the BSE, compared to a 0.57 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Why is Relaxo Footwears' share price under pressure?

For Q2FY27, Relaxo Footwears reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹37 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 5.1 per cent YoY at ₹85 crore; margins contracted to 12.2 per cent from 12.9 per cent in Q2FY26. Revenue from operations increased 11.6 per cent to ₹702 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Titan, Bajaj Fin lead 500-pt in Sensex, Nifty below 25,250; Nifty MidCap down 1% Maintaining profitability was challenging during the period, as raw material price volatility arising from the continuing conflict in West Asia, together with higher labour costs, exerted pressure on margins, the management said. The company remained focused on cost management while making selective investments in brand building, distribution capabilities and retail expansion to strengthen the business over the long term, it added.

Relaxo Footwears manufactures hawai rubber slippers, EVA and PU-based slippers and sports shoes and sandals. It is one of the largest players in the non-leather footwear market in the country with a pan-India distribution network and sells its footwear under Relaxo, Bahamas, Flite and Sparx brands.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo Footwears is transitioning toward an innovation-led portfolio, with sports shoes and sneakers growing 18 per cent in 1HFY27. Retail (23 per cent growth) and e-commerce are emerging as key growth channels, supported by premiumization and differentiated product launches, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in its Q2 result update.

Retail expansion remains a priority, with the EBO network targeted to reach 500 stores by FY27-end from 445 currently. New stores will follow a premium-led format, alongside separate Sparx distribution and exclusive products for e-commerce and own retail.

The brokerage firm cut its EPS estimates by 8-15 per cent over FY27-29E to reflect weaker volumes and continued margin pressure, implying FY26-28E revenue/EBITDA/PAT compound aggregate growth rates (CAGRs) of 5 per cent/8 per cent/11 per cent, respectively, the brokerage firm said.

At 32x FY28E P/E, valuations appear rich relative to the 11 per cent earnings CAGR and 8 per cent RoE, with near-term growth largely price-led. “We reiterate Sell with a revised target price of ₹240, based on 24x Dec’28E EPS,” MOFSL said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.