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Home / Markets / News / Reliance gains 2% ahead of Q1 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

Reliance gains 2% ahead of Q1 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, RIL underperformed the market by falling 16 per cent, as compared to 8.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL stock rose 2% ahead of its Q1 results on Friday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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Reliance Industries share price

 
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 2.4 per cent to ₹1,323.80 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals ahead of the financial results for the first quarter (April to June) quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27). At 09:56 AM; RIL was top gainer among the 30 share BSE Sensex. The benchmark index was up 0.76 per cent at 77,776.48.
 
Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2026, RIL underperformed the market by falling 16 per cent, as compared to 8.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 

RIL Q1 results preview

 
RIL will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday (July 17), the company has informed exchanges. The company will likely report its earnings after market hours (post 3:30 PM).
 
 
Brokerages expect RIL to deliver healthy performance in the June quarter of FY2027, with strength across oil-to-chemicals (O2C), Retail and Jio.
 
Brokerages anticipate RIL's revenue to grow in double-digits on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in the range of ₹3.09 trillion to ₹3.2 trillion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) is seen in the range of ₹47,100 crore to ₹49,100 crore, rising 12 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter. The net profit is pegged between ₹16,200 crore and ₹18,470 crore, marking an increase of up to 10 per cent Y-o-Y. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

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Brokerages view on RIL stock

 
RIL is entering its next value-creation cycle. While Oil & Gas remains a strong cash-flow generator, the most significant long-term opportunities lie in Jio IPO, Reliance Intelligence (AI), Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) scaling, and New Energy commercialization. FY27-FY30 could mark the period when these emerging businesses begin contributing meaningfully to earnings, potentially reshaping Reliance's valuation framework from a traditional energy conglomerate to a diversified technology, consumer and energy-transition platform, said analysts at Systematix Institutional Research.
 
At the consolidated level, the brokerage firm factors in EBITDA/ profit after tax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9 per cent/7.5 per cent over FY25–28E, largely underpinned by sustained momentum in digital services. Analysts maintained a 'Buy' rating on RIL with an unchanged target price of ₹1,700.
 
RIL has materially underperformed broader market since January 2026, rare divergence for a stock of its benchmark significance during earning upgrade cycle. Derating has pushed valuation metrics to attractive levels, with fwd. P/E compressing to ~19x (vs avg. of ~21x) and EV/EBITDA at ~9.9x, even < -1SD band, nearing multi-year trough levels of ~9.6x, analysts at Equirus Securities said in its June 2026 stock report.
 
The brokerage firm believes downside risks are largely priced in, while catalysts for re-rating are emerging, including improving O2C profitability, value unlocking in Jio, resilient Retail growth and new energy projects will start contributing in next few quarters. 
 
The medium-term underperformance, near term positive earnings surprise in O2C and valuation near to post COVID low make risk-reward equation favourable. Consequently, analysts at Equirus Securities upgraded the stock to 'Long' from 'Add' with September 2027 target price of ₹1,586.  =============================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor Reliance Industries RIL results Q1 results stock market trading Market trends Jio IPO

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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