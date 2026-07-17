Reliance promoters raise stake via market purchases worth up to ₹9,000 cr

The promoter group of Reliance Industries Ltd increased shareholding by nearly 0.5 percentage points during the June quarter through market purchases, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country's most valuable company.

Regulatory shareholding data showed the promoter and promoter group raised their stake to 50.48 per cent at the end of the June quarter from about 50 per cent three months earlier.

The purchases were made within the limits permitted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) creeping acquisition regulations, which allow promoters to gradually increase ownership without triggering a mandatory open offer, subject to prescribed thresholds.

Market analysts believe market purchases by the promoter group would have cost ₹8,500-9,000 crore.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife and three children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- hold 16.1 million shares, or 0.12 per cent stake, each in Reliance, according to the latest shareholding filing by the company. His mother K D Ambani holds 31.4 million shares, or 0.24 per cent, in Reliance.

Rest of the shares are held through promoter group entities with Srichakra Commercials LLP holding the largest at 10.93 per cent. Devarshi Commercials LLP, Karuna Commerfcial LLP, and Tattvam Enterprises LLP hold 8.06 per cent stake each.

The move comes at a time when Reliance continues to invest heavily across its retail, digital, new energy, and consumer businesses while pursuing long-term growth opportunities.

A higher promoter stake is generally viewed as a signal of management's confidence in the company's prospects and can strengthen promoter control, while also reducing the public float marginally.

Analysts say such transactions often reflect a view that the stock offers attractive long-term value rather than signalling any imminent corporate action.

The increase is unlikely to have any immediate operational impact but could be interpreted positively by investors as an expression of promoter conviction in Reliance's earnings trajectory and future capital allocation plans.

The move, analysts said, signals promoter confidence in Reliance's long-term growth outlook.

It is seen as a positive sentiment for minority investors as promoter buying is often viewed as a confidence signal.