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Home / Markets / News / Reliance slips 4%; stock hits over 10-month low, m-cap falls below ₹18 trn

Reliance slips 4%; stock hits over 10-month low, m-cap falls below ₹18 trn

Share price of Reliance Industries hit an over 10-month low at ₹1,300.20 in Monday's intra-day trade and has corrected by 19% from its 52-week high of ₹1,611.80 touched on January 5, 2026.

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RIL market-cap slipped below ₹18 trn on Monday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

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Reliance Industries (RIL) share price

 
Share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) hit an over 10-month low of ₹1,300.20, falling 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade.  In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.41 per cent at 22,619.45 at 11:00 AM.
 
The stock price of the country’s most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation quoted at its lowest level since April 25, 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹1,114.85 on April 7, 2025. The stock has corrected by 19 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,611.80 touched on January 5, 2026.
 
 
A sharp correction in the stock price has seen the market capitalisation of RIL fall below ₹18 trillion. Currently, RIL's market capitalisation stands at ₹17.6 trillion, the exchange data shows.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s making Street nervous?

 
Shares of RIL are under pressure, and have declined by 8 per cent in the past five trading days after the government’s decision to levy export duty on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF, or jet fuel) raised concerns over margins. 
On Friday, March 27, 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would levy duties of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on ATF to “ensure adequate availability of these products for domestic consumption”. 

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The government announced the imposition of a windfall tax of ₹21.5/₹29.5 per ltr on HSD/ATF exports. Assuming the tax is not applicable on RIL’s SEZ volumes (was applicable only for initial fortnight post Russia-Ukraine war); analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimate an impact of ~$2/bbl on overall gross refining margin (GRM).  READ | Wipro rises 3% on 8-year strategic deal worth over $1 bn from Olam Group 
While recent HSD GRMs have been in the $50-60/bbl range and refiners, including RIL, are making higher profits vs. before the Israel-Iran war, actual refining profitability may be lower than what headline GRMs suggest due to: (1) higher fuel loss at complex refineries (2-3%), translating into ~$2- 3/bbl impact; (2) a sharp rise in VLCC freight costs (~$2/bbl impact); and (3) export tax calculations are likely based on GRMs over Brent, whereas crude sourcing currently often involves paying a premium (thus overstating GRMs). 
In addition, RIL has diverted propane toward LPG production, given the domestic LPG shortage and this is likely to weigh on profitability. RIL has also not implemented any retail fuel price hikes despite a sharp rise in crude prices, the brokerage firm said. However, analysts at MOFSL reiterated BUY rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,750.   =======================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends Reliance Industries Crude Oil Price Petrol prices diesel market capitalisation

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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