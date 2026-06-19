Reliance stock up marginally ahead of AGM; bucks weak market trend

RIL stock price today

Expectations from RIL AGM

About RIL's 49th AGM: Timing, and how to watch

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock was trading with a modest gain of 0.3 per cent at ₹1,332 in early deals on Friday ahead of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) later today. RIL stock counter saw trades of around 8.5 lakh shares in the first five minutes of trade on the BSE and NSE combined.Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down 0.9 per cent or 710 points at 76,711, and the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.8 per cent to 23,977. Shares of Jio Financial Services traded with a loss of 0.2 per cent at ₹243.65.In recent days, RIL stock recovered by 6 per cent from its 52-week low - ₹1,253 hit on June 11. Despite, the recovery the stock continues to trade with a loss of nearly 15 per cent on year-till-date basis (calendar year 2026). The stock's 52-week high, also its life-time high, stands at ₹1,596 registered on January 5, 2026.According to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, RIL stock has underperformed, after the company in its FY27 outlook flagged concerns on potential adverse impact from the West Asia conflict, stating it remained "vulnerable to geopolitical, macroeconomic, and policy risks".Market participants are likely to closely track developments from today's RIL AGM, for likely cues on future growth, roadmap."Investors await details on the announcements in the AGM, especially on the impact of West Asia war and plans for its subsidiaries," said Chokkalingam.Key expectations from RIL's AGM today will be - clarity on Reliance Jio Infocomm's initial public offer (IPO), strategy regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres, say analysts.Reliance Jio IPO - According to reports, the company may soon file draft papers for its expected $4 billion IPO. Most analysts are hopeful of Reliance Jio listing in FY27.AI offerings - Investors would seek clarity on AI-led growth plans. The company had announced its intention to expand data centre capacity, along with progress in new energy.Oil-to-chemicals outlook - Outlook on this traditional business will be closely tracked given the impact of West Asia conflict.Retail Retail - Retail business witnessed a slight slowdown in FY26 due to multiple macroeconomic headwinds and challenges; investors to closely monitor the future outlook for the segment.Reliance Industries' 49th AGM is scheduled to take place today, June 19, in virtual mode. RIL group chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders on future roadmap of the conglomerate covering - telecom, retail and new energy business.RIL AGM will start at 2 PM IST on FridayAccording to reports, investors can watch LIVE coverage of the AGM on Reliance and Jio YouTube channels.Shareholders can participate online via JioEvents.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.