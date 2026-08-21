The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has dismissed businessman Digvijay Laxhamsinh Gaekwad’s (also known as Danny Gaekwad) appeal seeking exemption from takeover regulations to make a competing open offer for Religare Enterprises (REL), holding that he had missed the prescribed timeline under the Sebi regulations. A three-member bench headed by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said Gaekwad was required to make his competing offer within 15 working days of the detailed public statement issued by the Burman Group in October 2023. Gaekwad had instead approached Sebi in January 2025, seeking to make an offer at ₹275 per share, against the Burman Group’s offer of ₹235.

The tribunal rejected Gaekwad’s argument that the 15-day period should be counted from January 2025, when the Burman Group dispatched its letter of offer, or from its subsequent advertisement. It said the language of Regulation 20(1) of the Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations was unambiguous and specifically linked the timeline to the detailed public statement.

SAT also said allowing a competing offer at that stage would result in unequal treatment of the ‘first offeror’, which had already deposited money in an escrow account and obtained regulatory approvals. It noted that such an interpretation could create uncertainty around takeover processes.

“If appellant’s interpretation is to be accepted and his competitive offer is to be considered, it shall amount to gross discrimination qua the first offeror (Burman Group in this case) in as much as, appellant who is sitting on the fence marches over the first offeror without making his public offer within 15 days from first offeror’s public statement,” notes the order dated August 19.

The tribunal also took note of Gaekwad’s failure to deposit ₹600 crore as directed by the Supreme Court in February 2025. The Supreme Court had extended the deadline by a day, but the deposit was still not made.

SAT said the exemption provision under Regulation 11 does not allow relaxation of timelines for an ongoing open offer. The Burman Group’s offer ended on February 13, 2025, rendering subsequent proceedings infructuous.

However, the tribunal noted that Gaekwad’s option to acquire REL was not closed and that he could initiate a fresh open offer by complying with the SAST Regulations.