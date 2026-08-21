The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has dismissed businessman Digvijay Laxhamsinh Gaekwad’s (also known as Danny Gaekwad) appeal seeking exemption from takeover regulations to make a competing open offer for Religare Enterprises (REL), holding that he had missed the prescribed timeline under the Sebi regulations.
 
A three-member bench headed by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said Gaekwad was required to make his competing offer within 15 working days of the detailed public statement issued by the Burman Group in October 2023. Gaekwad had instead approached Sebi in January 2025, seeking to make an offer at ₹275 per share, against the Burman Group’s offer of ₹235.