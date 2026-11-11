Rentomojo climbs 10% to 52-wk high; what's behind gains as Q2 PAT dips 63%?

Shares of Rentomojo Ltd, an online rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, surged as much as 10 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of ₹650, following the company's September quarter earnings announcement.

The stock opened higher at ₹600.35 on the BSE but soon reversed gains to hit an intraday low of ₹575, down nearly 3 per cent. However, the counter staged a sharp recovery as the session progressed, touching an intraday and a new 52-week high of ₹650.

As of 2 PM, Rentomojo shares were trading 4.8 per cent higher at ₹620, remaining firmly in positive territory.

The rally was accompanied by a sharp surge in trading volumes. According to BSE data, volumes spurted more than 12.20 times during the session. Nearly 10 million shares of the company changed hands across the BSE and NSE.

Rentomojo, which made its Dalal Street debut in September this year, reported a 63 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹18.1 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), impacted by a rise in tax expenses and a one-time benefit reported in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty tops 25,100; Nifty Realty down 1% The company had posted a net profit of ₹48.6 crore in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew by more than 50 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to ₹142.1 crore. The same figure stood at ₹93 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda for Q2FY27 surged to nearly ₹58 crore from ₹37.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Ebitda margin came in flat at around 40 per cent, as higher operating expenses offset the growth in revenue. As per the filing, Rentomojo reported a tax expense of ₹6.2 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a deferred tax credit of ₹32.8 crore in the year-ago quarter, which had boosted its net profit.

Rentomojo shares made their Dalal Street debut on the BSE on September 17, 2026, at ₹482, marking a 19.4 per cent premium over the IPO issue price of ₹404.