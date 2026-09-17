Rentomojo shares make positive debut, list at nearly 20% premium
Rentomojo shares listed 18.81 per cent higher at ₹480 on BSE and 19.42 per cent higher at ₹482 on NSE.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Rentomojo shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Thursday as they listed above the IPO price, slightly lower than the grey market expectations. Rentomojo shares listed 18.81 per cent higher at ₹480 on BSE and 19.42 per cent higher at ₹482 on NSE. Ahead of the debut, Rentomojo IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a premium of 21.53 per cent at ₹87, indicating a listing price of ₹491 per share. The initial public offer of Rentomojo received bids for 1,58,68,06,9198 shares as against 2,17,72,311 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 72.88 times. Rentomojo IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) of Rentomojo opened for bidding on Wednesday, September 9, and the offer was available till September 11. Rentomojo Ltd.’s IPO has a price band of ₹384–404 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to ₹150.00 crores and offer for sale of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,105.57 crores. The lot size is 37 shares. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to use ₹70 crore towards prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; ₹42.50 crore towards payment of lease rental/license fee for its warehouses and experience stores; and the balance towards general corporate purposes. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts | Syrma SGS Technology Rentomojo, founded by Geetansh Bamania, is a technology-driven, full-stack D2C online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India. Rentomojo is the market leader in the organised home furniture and appliances rental market, excluding water purifiers, with an estimated 42 per cent to 47 per cent share of subscription revenue in FY2025. As of March 2026, it had 253,825 live subscribers across 29 cities, 851,184 live products and 82 experience stores across 17 cities. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹253.46 crore and sales of ₹1,326.75 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
More From This Section
Topics : IPO Tracker IPO Calendar IPO GMP stock market listing Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:01 AM IST