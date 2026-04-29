Results optimism lifts markets, but rising crude prices cap gains

The BSE Sensex rose as much as 1,096 points, or 1.4 per cent, during the day before closing at 77,496, up 610 points, or 0.8 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,178, up 182 points, or 0.8 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by ₹1.7 trillion to ₹468.6 trillion.

Gains were led by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), which rose 2.7 per cent, and Bharti Airtel, which gained 2.3 per cent. RIL shares have risen 7.4 per cent so far this week.

Investor sentiment was supported by the absence of major negative surprises in the earnings season, barring subdued growth guidance from information technology (IT) companies. Early results have been largely positive, with banks, non-bank lenders, and metal companies reporting better-than-expected numbers.

Shares of Vedanta rose 4.6 per cent after the firm posted higher quarterly profit on the back of firm base metal prices.

However, a spike in crude oil prices limited the upside. Brent crude was trading at $107 per barrel, up 3 per cent, amid continued tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and reports of the US maintaining its blockade of Iranian ports. The disruption threatens supplies through the key shipping route, which handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade, leaving import-dependent economies such as India exposed to higher energy costs.

“Despite weak global cues, elevated crude prices, and a depreciating rupee, domestic equities rebounded as investors used the recent correction to add exposure, supported by better-than-expected earnings,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments. Gains were led by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto, and realty stocks, while financials lagged due to regulatory tightening and provisioning concerns, he added.

Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 0.07 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.65 per cent, extending its month-to-date gain to 18 per cent. The index is set to end April with best monthly gain in 12 years. By comparison, the Nifty has advanced about 8.3 per cent this month.

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,180 stocks declining against 2,051 advancing.