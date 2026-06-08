Retail holding tops FIIs in 118 Nifty 500 stocks since March 2024; who won?

Retail investors participation in Indian stock market has been on the rise, with registered demat account across depositories now reaching nearly 25 crore, suggest media reports.G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research says there has been a solid boom in retail investors' growth in the last two years, with roughly 5-7 lakh new retail investors have been added per week to the capital market, either directly or indirectly through mutual funds.Riding the retail boom, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested over ₹10.44 lakh crore in equities in the last two financial years, shows SEBI data. In the same period (April 2024 - March 2026), foreign institutional investors net sold stocks worth ₹3.27 lakh crore in the Indian market.FIIs have been largely sellers in Indian equities owing to multiple factors, starting with valuation concerns in September 2024 as the market peaked. Thereafter, IPO boom saw fund flows shift from the secondary market toward the primary market, says Chokkalingam.The analyst adds that US tariff war, uncertain geopolitical worries amid the US-Iran war coupled with a sharp depreciation in the India kept FIIs at bay.Amid the FIIs outflows, there are 118 Nifty 500 stocks wherein FIIs reduced stake in the last two years, while on the other hand retail investors increased holdings, shows Capitaline data compiled by"The steady FIIs outflows on one hand, and addition of new retail investors on the other has led to retail holdings go up in select stocks versus the FIIs," explains Chokkalingam.In terms of absolute change, Kaynes Technology, Tejas Networks and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail were the most bought stocks within this space, with retail holding increasing by over 1,000 basis points of 10 per cent in each of these stocks over the two-year period.The above table shows that retail investors are still nursing losses in 5 out of the top 10 most stocks, with losses up to 35 per cent. Netweb Technologies India has been a stand out gainer, appreciation by 187 per cent.Overall, retail investors are holding losses in over 55 per cent (65 stocks) of these 118 companies with higher stake compared to that of March 2024. Of these 65 - 22 stocks are down in the range of 30 - 55 per cent.Among these - Bata India, Swan Corp, Birlasoft, Cyient and C.E. Info Systems are down more than 50 per cent each. Other prominent laggards include - ACC, IRCTC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, DLF, ITC and KEC International.Chokkalingam attributes the underperformance of select shares to the broader subdued trend in the market given the geopolitical and rupee challenges.On the positive side, there are 26 stocks which delivered over 30 per cent gain for retail investors over the last two fiscal years. Among these Netweb Technologies India,Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Syrma SGS Technology, Godfrey Phillips India and HFCL helped retail investor’s double their wealth till date.Other top performers include the likes of Shriram Finance, Data Patterns, Siemens, CDSL, Coforge, Bharat Dynamics, CAMS, Aurobindo Pharma and InterGlobe Aviation.