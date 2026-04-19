Retail investors dial down equity exposure after 6 years of rising bets
According to the report, the number of investors participating in the cash segment declined to 35.8 million in FY26 from 37.7 million in FY25
Khushboo Tiwari
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Amid global uncertainty and volatile markets, individual investors turned net sellers in the cash market segment in 2025-26 (FY26) — ending a six-year streak of net inflows, according to the NSE’s Market Pulse report. Net outflows by individual investors stood at ₹5,803 crore in FY26, a sharp reversal from inflows of ₹1.25 trillion in the previous financial year. “This reversal was driven by a combination of factors, including elevated market valuations that prompted profit booking, and bouts of geopolitical uncertainty that dampened risk appetite,” the report noted.
Topics : Retail investors NSE stock market trading