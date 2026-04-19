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Retail investors dial down equity exposure after 6 years of rising bets

According to the report, the number of investors participating in the cash segment declined to 35.8 million in FY26 from 37.7 million in FY25

Retail investors, NSE, stock market trading
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Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 10:02 PM IST

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Amid global uncertainty and volatile markets, individual investors turned net sellers in the cash market segment in 2025-26 (FY26) — ending a six-year streak of net inflows, according to the NSE’s Market Pulse report. Net outflows by individual investors stood at ₹5,803 crore in FY26, a sharp reversal from inflows of ₹1.25 trillion in the previous financial year. “This reversal was driven by a combination of factors, including elevated market valuations that prompted profit booking, and bouts of geopolitical uncertainty that dampened risk appetite,” the report noted. 
 
However, appetite for primary issuances remained resilient. Investments in the primary market rose to ₹42,608 crore in FY26, up from ₹34,336 crore in FY25.  
 
According to the report, the number of investors participating in the cash segment declined to 35.8 million in FY26 from 37.7 million in FY25. 
 
Participation in equity derivatives also fell, with the number of investors dropping from 10.6 million to 8.5 million over the same period.
 
Trading activity remained highly skewed. Around 8.43 million investors, or 24 per cent of participants in the cash segment, traded on just one day during the year. Overall, investors trading for up to 10 days accounted for 69 per cent of the active base.
 
Topics : Retail investors NSE stock market trading