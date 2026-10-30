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Home / Markets / News / Retail investors tap $234 mn in margin funding to trade Jio on debut day

Retail investors tap $234 mn in margin funding to trade Jio on debut day

The heavy ​borrowing in Jio ​comes weeks after a wave of retail margin-call liquidations cut India's overall cash ​market margin trading book to ₹1.51 trn as of Oct 28 from record ₹1.59 trn on Sep 30

Jio IPO

The interest rate on margin trading in India typically ranges ‌from 9% to 18% per annum | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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Indian retail investors borrowed ₹2,228 crore ($234.06 million) to buy Jio Platforms shares ​on Wednesday, making it the fourth-largest margin-funded stock in the country, as strong listing-day demand encouraged traders to take on more risk.
 
Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom and digital company jumped 26.7% in debut trade, valuing it at around $137 billion and making it India's ‌second-largest listed company by market capitalisation.
 
The heavy ​first-day borrowing in Jio Platforms ​comes weeks after a wave of retail margin-call liquidations cut India's overall cash ​market margin trading book to ₹1.51 trillion as of October 28 from a record ₹1.59 trillion on September 30.
 
 
"Naturally, (Jio Platforms) would draw interest from investors across the board. In that sense, it was bound to become eligible ... ​sooner or later," said Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey Finserv.
 
The margin trading ‌facility (MTF) is an exchange-approved product that allows traders and investors to borrow ​money on interest from brokers to buy actively traded stocks.

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The National Stock Exchange of India classified Jio Platforms under Group 1 securities on debut, and the BSE under a similar ‌Group A category, making the ​stock eligible for margin funding from ‌its very first session.
 
Only HDFC Bank, Jio's parent Reliance Industries and BSE Ltd ‌have larger MTF positions, according to data from the NSE and the ​BSE as of October 28.
 
A section of investors believes Jio Platforms can give a higher return than the cost at ​which they are borrowing money, said Ashish Nanda, president and digital business head at Kotak Neo, pointing to the stock's strong debut ‌in the MTF book.
 
The interest rate on margin trading in India typically ranges ‌from 9% to 18% per annum.
 
While Jio Platforms' MTF position may sound substantial, it amounts to just 0.17% of its total market cap, said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and CEO of HDFC Securities. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 12:15 PM IST