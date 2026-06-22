RIL AGM outcome: Tech analyst sees up to 13% upside in the stock
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that the recent pullback in RIL stock is showing signs of recovery, and adds that a breakout above ₹1,380 could signal a trend reversal.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Reliance Industries (RIL) stock jumped 2.7 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹1,345 on the NSE in Monday's trade, reacting to the recently concluded annual general meeting (AGM) announcements. Reliance on Friday, at its 49th AGM said that the Jio Platforms board approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed IPO. It also unveiled future growth plans for its new energy business, retail expansion and AI-related developments. At 11:05 AM on Monday, RIL stock was up 2.4 per cent at ₹1,340 levels - trading at its highest point since May 29. The stock has gained 7 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,253 hit on June 11. Analysts believe the pullback from the recent low is showing early signs of recovery for RIL stock.
Technical outlook on Reliance stock by Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking
Reliance IndustriesCurrent Market Price: ₹1,340
Ajit Mishra is optimistic on the near-term prospects for RIL stock given the recent pullback from the lows. "The recent rebound from the ₹1,260–₹1,275 support zone, coupled with an improving RSI that has turned up from oversold territory and crossed above its signal line, suggests the emergence of early recovery signs," explains Mishra. On the upside, the analyst from Religare Broking sees immediate hurdles for RIL in the ₹1,335–₹1,350 zone, followed by a stronger resistance around ₹1,380, where the major moving averages are converging. Mishra believes a decisive breakout above the ₹1,380 level could signal a trend reversal and pave the way for a move towards ₹1,475. The upside target translates into a potential gain of nearly 13 per cent from Friday's closing price. Conversely, failure to sustain above ₹1,300 may trigger renewed selling pressure, dragging the stock towards ₹1,260 and potentially ₹1,225, the analyst adds. ALSO READ | RIL AGM outcome builds a bull-case scenario for stock in the coming months Mishra, however, cautions that RIL's prevailing bias is negative, as the stock trades below its key moving averages. He reckons that the stock is in a corrective phase after failing to sustain above the ₹1,550–₹1,580 zone, where it formed a medium-term top. Overall, RIL remains range-bound with a negative bias, and a sustained move above key resistance levels is needed to confirm a meaningful improvement in trend, concludes Mishra.
RIL F&O dataAccording to NSE data, Reliance Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.52. The Put Call Ratio is derived by dividing the total number of Put Options by the total Call Options. The options data shows that ₹1,300 and ₹1,350 Strike Call options have the highest open interest (OI). On the other hand, the ₹1,300 and ₹1,320 Puts are holding significant OI.
Fundamental view on RILAnalysts believe the Jio IPO could kick-start RIL's value unlocking cycle. Sunny Aggarwal of SBI Securities believes the RIL's new energy, AI, retail plans coupled with Jio's IPO could unlock value for RIL. READ MORE Analysts at Motilal Oswal reiterated a 'Buy' rating on RIL, with a target price of ₹1,625 - implying a potential upside of around 26 per cent from current levels. The brokerage firm believes that Reliance Jio will remain the biggest growth driver (digital to contribute ~80 per cent of RIL’s incremental EBITDA), with 18 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28E, driven by the wireless tariff hike (~15 per cent in 2Q), market share gains in wireless, and the continued ramp-up of Homes and Enterprise offerings. Systematic Institutional Equities also maintained a 'Buy' rating on RIL, with a target price of ₹1,700. Apart from the Reliance Jio listing, the brokerage firm believes that Reliance is transforming from an energy-led conglomerate into a diversified platform company powered by Digital, Retail, AI and New Energy. They believe that New Energy and AI are positioned as the next multi-decade growth engines. READ MORE Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:15 AM IST