RIL among 10 stocks where promoters raised stakes most in Q1; should you?

Promoter holding: Reliance group stocks, Aditya Birla Capital, HDFC Life Insurance and Adani Energy were among some of the marquee names that saw significant increases in promoter stakes during the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

Data from Elara Capital shows that promoter holding remained stable in Q1 after moderation over the previous few quarters, with the Nifty 50 at 40.5 per cent, the NSE Midcap 150 at 54.5 per cent, the NSE Smallcap 250 at 52.5 per cent, and the NSE 500 at 49.5 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, increases are seen in auto, chemicals, diversified, FMCG, industrials, textiles, transport, and utilities. While companies from banks, cement, consumer discretionary, energy, financials, healthcare, IT, media, metals, real estate, and telecom segments saw a decline in promoter stakes, as per the brokerage.

Retail investors often take cues from promoter buying as it is a show of confidence by the company insiders.

"Promoter buying is the market's most direct conviction signal, because nobody knows a business better than the person who runs it, and nobody bets their own money on it casually," said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS.

Stocks where promoters raised stakes most

According to the data analysed by Elara Capital, Manappuram Finance saw the steepest change in promoter holding to 41.7 per cent from 31.8 per cent, up 3113 bps sequentially, following Bain Capital's move to acquire a majority stake in the company.

Similarly, Gabriel India also saw a sharp increase in promoter stake by 1,548 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 63.6 per cent after a composite scheme of arrangement was approved by the NCLT.

Meanwhile, Reliance group stocks also featured on the list, with the stake in Jio Financial rising 427 bps to 49.1 per cent and in flagship Reliance Industries by 96 bps to 50.5 per cent. Adani Energy Solutions and AB Capital witnessed a 272 bps and 44 bps stake rise by promoters, respectively.

GMR Airports, NCC, HDFC Life Insurance and Eris Lifesciences also made the list.

Source: Elara Securities Research

What does promoter buying mean for retail investors?

The promoter stake increases can come in many shape and form. Open-market purchases at prevailing prices are the gold standard, since the promoter is paying what you would pay. Meanwhile, buying after a correction, sustained across quarters, speaks the loudest. Analysts said investors should be wary of one-off purchases just before a fundraise or favourable announcements, and buying alongside rising promoter pledges cancels itself out.

Dasani said that the practical framework for retail remains: treat promoter buying as a screening filter, not a thesis.

"It earns a company a place on the research list, after which earnings quality, balance sheet, and valuation must still make the case. Insiders are occasionally wrong about their own businesses, but they are rarely wrong and buying aggressively at the same time. When the stake rises quarter after quarter through open-market purchases, pay attention. That combination has historically been among the best hunting grounds in the smallcap universe, and in a market making new highs, it is also the filter that separates conviction from promotion," he said.

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