RIL: Jefferies sees O2C, retail growth fuelling re-rating; stock rises 2.5%

RIL share price target: Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) could rise 33 per cent from current levels in the base case, said the brokerage firm Jefferies, while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the counter. The brokerage has also raised its target price marginally to ₹1,710 from ₹1,705.

On the bourses, Reliance Industries ( RIL ) shares surged 2.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of ₹1,311.50.

As of 1:20 PM, RIL was among the top gainers on the Sensex, trading 1.3 per cent higher at ₹1,302. The index heavyweight contributed more than 100 points to the Sensex’s over 200-point gain at the time of publishing this report.

O2C strength supports FY27 earnings

Jefferies said that the strength in RIL's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and firm petchem spreads should support earnings in FY27.

Jefferies said that around 4 per cent of global refining throughput has been lost due to conflict. West Asia has seen 2.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) of refinery run cuts since the start of the conflict. Out of this, around 1.5 mbpd was impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the remaining 1 mbpd relates to damage. Russia has seen 1.5 mbpd of run cuts over the past year due to rising damage to its refining infrastructure, resulting in a fuel crisis.

Also, European diesel inventories and US gasoline inventories are at 5-year lows, indicating very tight supply-demand.

Diesel cracks prevail at around $70 a barrel, while gasoline cracks are at $47.3 a barrel. Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) averaged $21.2 a barrel in the second quarter so far.

The brokerage expects the supply tightness to persist through CY26, with some damaged West Asia refining capacities requiring 4 to 6 months for repairs. Similarly, Russian refinery outages could continue, and severe damage could take months to repair.

SEZ refinery spared from windfall taxes

For RIL, Jefferies said that the key advantage is that its SEZ refinery, which accounts for the majority of its refining capacity, is spared from windfall taxes and should benefit from the ongoing refining strength.

It said that Petrochemical spreads have remained firm, providing another tailwind to RIL’s O2C business. "Average petchem margins (PE/PP/PET) are up 64 per cent in Q2FY27 vs February-end, aiding Reliance's O2C profitability."

"Strong O2C profitability is supportive of near-term consolidated earnings," Jefferies said, adding that it projects 10 per cent consolidated Ebitda CAGR over FY26-29E.

RIL stock, it said, trades >1 standard deviation below long-term average EV/Ebitda, suggesting favorable risk/reward.

Jefferies sees re-rating scope

Beyond O2C, Jefferies said that it expects recovery in Reliance Retail’s growth could support the stock’s re-rating.

"Strong earnings delivery and a recovery in Retail growth to mid-teens could re-rate the stock," the brokerage said.

Jefferies on Reliance Industries stock Meanwhile, the brokerage said that if the recovery in GRMs/petchem margins beats its estimates and Reliance Retail gains market share faster than expected, RIL stock has the potential to reach levels of ₹1,900 in the upside scenario.

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