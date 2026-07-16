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Home / Markets / News / RIL Q1 results preview: Brokerages expect healthy growth across segments

RIL Q1 results preview: Brokerages expect healthy growth across segments

Brokerages expect Reliance Industries to deliver healthy performance in the June quarter of FY2027, with strength across O2C, Retail and Jio.

RIL Q1 results preview

RIL Q1 results preview: Brokerages expect healthy growth across segments

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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RIL Q1 results expectations: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday (June 17), the company has informed exchanges. The company will likely report its earnings after market hours (post 3:30 PM).
 
Brokerages expect Reliance Industries to deliver healthy performance in the June quarter of FY2027, with strength across O2C, Retail and Jio. 
 
Brokerages anticipate RIL's revenue to grow in double digits on a Y-o-Y basis in the range of ₹3.09 trillion to ₹3.2 trillion, while Ebitda is seen in the range of ₹47,100 crore to ₹49,100 crore, rising 12 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter. The net profit is pegged between ₹16,200 crore and ₹18,470 crore, marking an increase of up to 10 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
 
Analysts flagged key monitorables: O2C margin, retail revenue growth, ARPU & subscriber base growth, price hikes in telecom, capex updates.
 
RIL Q1 results expectations: Equirus Securities

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Equirus Securities said that RIL is expected to post a strong quarter. Growth will be led by improving O2C profitability, low-double-digit growth in Retail, and continued momentum in Jio through ARPU gains and subscriber additions.
 
It sees consolidated net sales at ₹3.28 trillion (up 35 per cent Y-o-Y), Ebitda at ₹49,100 crore (up 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y), and net profit at ₹24,593 crore (up 13 per cent Y-o-Y). Margins, however, could contract by 267 bps Y-o-Y to 15 per cent (flat Q-o-Q).  ALSO READ: Jio Financial Q1 today: What to expect & how to trade Reliance group stock? 
 
Systematix Institutional Equities
 
As per Systematix Institutional Equities' estimates, Reliance Industries is expected to report a 27 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net sales to ₹3.09 trillion. Ebitda is seen rising by 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47,100 crore, supported by steady performance in Retail and continued momentum in the telecom business and rebound in O2C, while Ebitda margin could contract by 237 bps to 15.2 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) may slip by nearly 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,700 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking said that Q1 will be a healthy quarter for RIL across segments, except upstream. In its note, it has pegged that Reliance Industries' Q1 Ebitda could increase by 12 per cent y-o-Y to ₹48,100 crore.
 
Jio Platforms Q1 results expectations  
 
According to Centrum, Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of RIL, is expected to add around 7 million subscribers Q-o-Q to 531 million. Its ARPU is likely to grow by 1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹216 per month (vs ₹214 in Q4 and ₹209 in Q1FY26), led by 5G FWA addition and higher number of days in the quarter.
 
As per its estimates, Jio's revenue could increase by 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34,236 crore, while Ebitda could surge by 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18,650 crore. Margin is expected to improve by 43 bps Y-o-Y to 54.5 per cent (21 bps Q-o-Q ). PAT is seen surging by 12.2 per cent to ₹7,530 crore.
 
Reliance Retail Q1 results expectations  
 
As per Systematix, the Retail arm's Ebitda is expected to jump 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 per cent Q-o-Q), while revenue per sq ft could improve by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y (flat sequentially).
 
Antique said that it sees Ebitda growing at 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,803 crore.
 
O2C segment: Q1 expectations  
 
As per Antique, the O2C segment's Ebitda is expected to rise 25 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by stronger gross refining margins (GRMs) and improved petrochemical spreads. Upstream is expected to be the only weak segment, with Ebitda declining due to lower KG-D6 gas production volumes.
 
Systematix expects O2C revenue to increase by 35 per cent Y-o-Y (13 per cent Q-o-Q), and Ebitda to grow by 15 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by improved diesel cracks amid a volatile environment. 
 
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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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Topics : Markets News Markets Stock Market Today stock market trading Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio Reliance Retail Q1 results

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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