RIL Q1FY27 results get brokerages' thumbs-up; here's what they said

Brokerages have given a thumbs up to Reliance Industries' (RIL's) June 2026 quarter (Q1-FY27) numbers. In a post market hours release on Friday (July 17) reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners (PAT) of Rs 20,946 crore, down 22.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The dip in PAT reflected a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments. Meanwhile, consolidated net sales for Q1-FY27 came in 27 per cent higher YoY at 3.09 trillion. READ ABOUT IT HERE

Here's how leading brokerages have interpreted the numbers.

Equirus Securities

We expect around 4 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26–28E, led by Jio (~11 per cent EBITDA CAGR) and low double-digit Retail growth, with gradual O2C recovery (10 per cent) partly offset by continued exploration & production (E&P) decline.

This quarter's recovery should ease earnings per share (EPS) downgrade cycle after more than a year of cuts, although retail margins remain key watch point. At the current price, the stock trades at 18–19x forward P/E, 10x EV/EBITDA and 1.5x P/B versus historical forward average of 21x, 12x and 1.9x, respectively, all near/slightly below -1SD band. We maintain LONG with a September 2027 target price of Rs 1,537 on comfortable valuations & improving earnings momentum.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Digital Services is likely to remain the biggest growth driver, contributing ~85 per cent to RIL’s incremental consolidated EBITDA over FY26-28. We expect ~19 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29, driven by tariff hikes (~15 per cent from Q3-FY27), market share gains in wireless, and continued ramp-up of the Homes and Enterprise offerings.

ALSO READ: RIL's O2C revenues in Q1 jumped 30% to over ₹2 trillion on crude price rise Overall, we build in a CAGR of ~9-10 per cent in RIL’s consolidated EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28. We do not build in any meaningful earnings contribution from RIL’s forays in New Energy, Datacenter, AI, and FMCG businesses in the near term.

We model an annual consolidated capex of Rs 1.3 trillion for RIL over FY26-28E, as the moderation in RJio capex is likely to be offset by higher capex in New Energy and AI/Datacenter forays. However, we believe the peak of capex is behind, which should lead to healthy free cash flow generation (~Rs 90,000 crore over FY26-28E) and a corresponding decline in consolidated net debt (0.7x leverage by FY28E). We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,550 (earlier Rs 1,695).

Systematix Institutional Equities

Jio Platforms delivered another strong quarter, adding 8.9 million subscribers to reach 533 million (+7.1 per cent YoY), while ARPU improved to Rs215.6 (+3.3 per cent YoY).

5G subscribers rose to 285 million, driving EBITDA to Rs 209bn (+15.1 per cent YoY/+4.0 per cent QoQ) and lifting margin to a record 53.3 per cent. The combination of higher data usage, better monetisation and operating leverage keeps “telecom” as one of RIL's strongest earnings engines.

At the consolidated level, we factor in EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 7.7 per cent/6 per cent over FY26–28E, largely underpinned by continuous momentum in digital services and expect Retail to revive going forward. We maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,700.