Rising crude oil, yields sour Nifty; expiry auction adds the sting

But then there was a silver lining. The Nifty IT index rose 2.19 per cent to 29,555.3, the only core sector index to finish higher. This was mainly due to comments from the leadership of OpenAI and Anthropic that they agreed that the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) should be controlled.

Infosys was up 3.8 per cent at ₹1,076, while Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.28 per cent to ₹2,262.

This provided a direct boost to information technology (IT) stocks, as the advancement of AI has been a direct threat to the Indian IT sector.

The Nifty 50 closed at 23,118.6, down 279.5 points, or 1.19 per cent, exactly at its low for the session and 474.25 points below the high of 23,592.85 struck in the first few minutes of trading. It was the lowest close since early April.

The Sensex ended at 74,003.82, down 777.94 points, or 1.04 per cent. The India Vix rose 9.34 per cent to 13.43.

Investors lost ₹9.35 trillion, 4x Friday’s loss of ₹2.3 trillion. The Nifty lost 1.19 per cent on Tuesday, against 0.34 per cent on Friday — about 3.5x the decline. The Nifty Next 50 fell 2.5 per cent, the Smallcap 250 2.44 per cent, and the Midcap 150 2.14 per cent, all falling more than the benchmark.

“Domestic markets remained under pressure, extending their recent correction as elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields weighed on sentiment. Concerns about a prolonged high interest rate environment, particularly in the US, kept Treasury yields near multi-year highs and continued to dampen emerging market sentiment amid persistent foreign outflows. Mid and smallcap stocks lagged benchmark indices, while most sectors closed sharply lower,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.

Tuesday was the weekly Nifty expiry, with the index again turning volatile during the closing auction session. The indicative equilibrium price collapsed by 460 points within seconds during the auction window, briefly printing near 22,879 at 3.20 pm before recovering. That level was about 240 points below the lowest level at which the Nifty 50 traded during the session — the official low was the close, at 23,118.6.

But that 0.23 per cent gap was enough. Ten in-the-money put strikes, from 23,250 to 23,700, all closed at prices implying a Nifty level of about 23,156. The market saw the most difficult eight minutes where the official Nifty 50 CAS closed 53 points lower and traders were not able to deal with this uncertainty.