Risk-reward setup favours bears; Lemon Tree among 3 stock ideas: Angel One

Disclaimer: This article is written by Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst - Equity & Derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty outlook NIFTY finally saw a week of respite as buyers built on bullish momentum and demand emerged at lower levels. Although the week began on a slightly hesitant note, buyers once again defended key support levels, paving the way for a sharp rally over the subsequent four sessions. The index advanced nearly 1000 points from its weekly lows, reflecting a significant improvement in buying momentum. The week ultimately concluded on a very encouraging note, with NIFTY closing at 23146, up 2.78 per cent for the week.

The sharp 1,000-point rally has helped stage a turnaround in market sentiment and the technical structure, confirming the presence of strong demand at lower levels, particularly in the 23,100–23,200 band. This underlying demand is further reinforced by the formation of a bullish 100 per cent pole on the daily 0.25 per cent Point & Figure (P&F) chart. That said, the presence of stiff overhead hurdles, marked by the 50-day EMA and a 45-degree trendline in the 23,250–23,300 zone, makes the upward trajectory challenging. Another major concern is the highly concentrated nature of the recent rally, with a significant portion of the gains driven by the IT index, which surged nearly 11.5 per cent over the past week. In contrast, broader market indices, particularly the MIDCAP and SMALLCAP indices, remained subdued or ended in negative territory. Going forward, unless the rally witnesses meaningful participation from the broader market, the combination of narrow market leadership and stiff overhead resistance is likely to limit further upside. Under these circumstances, the prevailing risk-reward setup does not particularly favour the bulls at this stage.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In terms of levels, the 23250-23300 band is an immediate hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance at the 23450-23500 zone. On the flip side, the 23050-23000 zone is an immediate cushion, followed by a stronger cushion at the 22900 mark.

Stock Recommendations by Hitesh Rathi of Angel One

1. NSE Scrip – LEMONTREE

View - Bullish

Last Close – 113.5

Lemon Tree LEMONTREE continues to find support in the 102-100 band, which is a sacrosanct support cluster for the stock. The formation of a bullish anchor column from the same support band, and a follow-through double-top buy on its Daily 0.25 per cent P&F charts, indicates the presence of strong buyers at lower levels and a shift in control towards buyers. At the same time, a bullish crossover of the 20DEMA over the 50DEMA points to improving momentum in the stock.

Hence, we recommend to BUY LEMONTREE around 113.5-113| SL: 103.5| TGT: 125-128

2. NSE Scrip – SUPREMEIND

View - Bullish

Last Close – 3595

Supreme Inds The 3290-3200 band is a very strong cushion for the stock, and the stock continues to attract buying in the zone, validated by the formation of a bullish anchor column from the same band. Alongside this, a bullish 100 per cent pole further highlights the presence of strong demand at lower levels; alongside this, a turtle breakout on the 0.25 per cent*3 Daily Point and figure chart of the stock indicates that the short-term momentum and control might be shifting.

Hence, we recommend to BUY SUPREMEIND around 3595-3590| SL: 3370| TGT: 3870-3880

3. NSE Scrip – INDHOTEL

View - Bullish

Last Close – 772

Following a major downward-sloping trendline breakout and a potential trend reversal, INDHOTEL is now triggering a consolidation breakout, which indicates that the prior uptrend is resuming on the stock. A multi-brick breakout on the 1 per cent Renko chart provides further confirmation of the resumption of the upmove.

Indian Hotels

Hence, we recommend to BUY INDHOTEL around 772-770| SL: 704| TGT: 880-885