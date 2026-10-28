Roll out red carpet for dollar, make capital gains tax zero: Shankar Sharma

Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, has said that the government has been very arrogant towards foreign capital and suggested rolling out the red carpet for dollars, no matter what it involves. During a conversation with AK Bhattacharya at the Smart Area segment of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 on Wednesday, he also called for making long-term capital gains tax zero for foreign investors. Edited excerpts:

The country is going mad over the slogan ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’. What are your views?

In theory, all this is well and fine. My learning over 40 years has been that to succeed in equity investing, the level of skill required is extraordinary. In fact, I have always believed it is the most difficult thing in the world. Overall, equity trading is even more difficult, but even pure investing is very difficult. And I do not believe that the average investor, who has many things in life to do, is equipped to successfully make a decent amount of money in equity investing. Mutual funds supposedly solve that problem. You do not do it yourself. You give it to me, and I will do it for you. So, in theory, there is nothing wrong with that. In practice, that works up to a point, as long as the money manager to whom you have given your money is able to grow to a size that does not approximate the market itself, because that is a very crucial point.

Most mutual funds do better when they are smaller. When you become large, you become the market itself, and then you more or less approximate market returns. When you approximate market returns, the question becomes: Are those market returns consistent? Are they lumpy? Are they sporadic? The answer is that they are more sporadic than consistent. So, what happens is that you are promised a certain return, and it might happen over a very long period of time. But remember that the market doesn't owe you a return of any kind.

Are you a long-term investor?

What is long term itself is highly debatable. Nobody in the world has guaranteed that even after the long term, I can harvest the returns. If I have to keep investing for 20 years with absolutely no guarantee of getting anything close to even fixed deposit rates, is that something that a low-income country can afford? So, my abiding belief has been that equities are for richer countries or richer people within poorer countries because they have something crucial called staying power.

Data suggests that the average holding period of a mutual fund is just 2.5 years in the country. Why is that?

SIP is a way to invest. The fact is that the average SIP and the stoppage ratios you see tell you that you don't have staying power, and equity investments test your staying power. They will test you every single day. In no way does an FD test you.

Is it because of a valuation problem, or is it a developing-country phenomenon?

In developing countries, the cost of capital is usually higher than that in developed countries. Therefore, your hurdle rate has to be higher for a riskier asset like equity. For a developing country to deliver that consistently is simply not possible. This is a zero-sum game. If I give you 14 per cent, I have to generate something like 20-25 per cent. Businesses in developing markets generally do not reach that size and scale consistently because they are generally of lower quality. India, by the way, is better than most others. Developed markets have larger companies that have been tested over decades, better brands and better governance. They are able to keep their heads above water in terms of equity returns.

Equity is good for a much smaller percentage of the population. For them, it is very good for a variety of reasons, not least because they have staying power. They also have better access to better advice. You pay for good advice, and you can attract the best of the best because you have the capital to give to them. The small guy with his Rs 10,000 cheque is not able to get that access, and it becomes a commoditised product where you get commodity-level returns, if at all. So, unfortunately, it's not a level playing field.

If equity is not what they should be investing in, what should they be investing in? What are the areas available in a developing market like India?

The government, through policy, represses your investment choices and directs those choices towards a certain area based on taxation, duties, policies and stuff like that. Gold has been the favoured investment tool for Indians for centuries, and nobody can argue that it has not worked. It has been a fantastic store of value, tradable value and liquid value over decades and centuries. But now look at the financial repression. Gold is imported. The government has, over decades, tried to figure out how to stop or curtail imports. This government has been more aggressive than previous ones.

Now move to fixed income. In fixed income, nobody believes that our inflation rates are what they are at the household level. The lived experience of inflation is a lot higher than the headlines. Actual data points to a far higher number than what your fixed-income instruments give you. So, you have negative real rates of return on fixed income.

Our rupee was about 80-82 a couple of years back. Today, it is at 96, roughly a 20 per cent fall. Our bond yields used to be at 6.8 per cent. Today, they have barely reached 7.4 per cent. How on earth does this equation hold when your currency is down 20 per cent and your bond yields have been held down? In my view, they have been artificially held down because the RBI can control bond markets more than it can control currency markets or equity markets, as this is a more local and less globalised market.

You have held the rates down, but in the process, those rates end up delivering negative real rates of return for savers. So, gold is curtailed, and fixed income gives you negative real rates of return. That is financial repression, when the government, through policy, directs you towards the riskiest end of the market, which is equity markets. That is called financial repression. You repress my logical choices and push me towards choices that are actually not good for me as a householder.

What do you think the government should have done about gold and fixed-income instruments?

I would have created instruments through which I could get at least some positive carry over inflation. There can be some instruments within fixed income itself, some categories of fixed income, where I can make at least maybe 1-2 per cent more than the headline rates of inflation. That would have been one way to keep savings from flowing into the riskier ends of the market.

What has happened post-COVID is that the youth started getting into the riskiest end, and the government incentivised it further by preventing people from getting into other instruments. In my view, a better real rate of return on fixed income gives Indians at least some predictability of income. In my view, return on capital is less important than return of capital. So, my view is that taxation rates on fixed income should be reduced and fixed income should be incentivised rather than equity investing. It is not right for a low-income country like India.

Let's move policy towards more predictable income. I think it will also help the country's macroeconomy. When people have predictability, they spend more. When they don't have predictability, they spend less.

India needs dollar capital. We need to incentivise foreigners to come, but we don't necessarily need to incentivise locals to come to the stock market. Today, we have put them on an equal footing. In my view, that is incorrect. In my view, foreigners should pay zero.

Gold is an external-sector flashpoint, in a sense, as the latest data over the last 1-2 years suggests that if we had not imported gold, we would have had a current account surplus. What should the government do about gold, then?

A saver is not interested in your macroeconomic problem. I have put you in power to solve problems, not to create problems for me. In my view, you are better off allowing that and having a good store of value that appreciates over decades, rather than driving that money into a more volatile asset class like equity markets. It's all about taxation policies and duties. Mutual funds have resulted in a $60 billion outflow in the last two years. Gold accounts for about $80 billion. So, there is not much to choose between them. People borrow against gold; it is like an LIC policy.

You are saying don't go in for equity, go in for gold, but gold has its curves.

If the curves are because we are bleeding forex, the same is happening through the mutual fund route as well. Why has equity become such a holy cow? I know why it has become so. It has a more vocal constituency. Everybody has an interest in propagating equity.

Is there an international model that has worked with your prescription?

In my view, we have a problem that is basically an imbalance in trade and current account flows. Gold should be taken out of the current account and put into the capital account because, technically, it is a capital transaction. The fact of the matter is that until we have a current account solution, the rest of the problems will persist.

If you have even a 1 per cent current account surplus, which will give us $20 billion in extra cash every year, we will then begin to see solutions emerging. The core issue is the current account problem, which then leads to a desire for excess dollars in the capital account. If those dollars do not come in, or if we have net FDI collapsing, we have a balance of payments problem. We have an impossible trinity right now. You are trying to manage exchange rates, capital flows and interest rates. All three cannot be managed at the same time.

I do believe that, as a government, we have been very arrogant with foreign capital. When you run a current account deficit, the first order of the day is that you have to roll out the red carpet for dollars. It is a basic, undeniable fact. Instead of that, we have kept putting roadblock after roadblock in place. Capital gains tax is only one factor. No matter what it involves, reduce taxes. Do global roadshows. Give them special vehicles. Do something that tells them ' this is a knife through butter entry into India.' Capital will come. Once you have capital coming in, you get some breathing time to fix your current account problem. Today, we have a current account deficit and a balance of payments problem, both occurring simultaneously.

I invest across the world, and I pay zero per cent capital gains tax. This is in the US, which has no shortage of capital. They have zero per cent capital gains tax for foreigners. Why does a poor country with a dollar deficiency have that tax? They tax domestic investors because they need capital. America is the smartest country in the world, and not without reason. If I have the world's capital, I can squeeze them whenever I want. If the richest country in the world has this policy, why not India? If the US wants dollar capital to come in, who are we to say we won't follow a similar policy? We need dollars more than America does. For America, the dollar is a commodity. Ours is not.