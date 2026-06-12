Royalty rollback and softer crude outlook weigh on ONGC, Oil India

Upstream companies will continue to receive the benefits of standardised ad valorem deductions of 20 per cent for nominated blocks and 15 per cent for other blocks for crude oil and natural gas. Oil India will be more impacted because its production is predominantly onshore. Analysts calculate that the effective royalty rate on crude oil sales will increase from $10 a barrel (bbl) to $13/bbl in FY27, reducing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 4-5 per cent and earnings per share (EPS) by 5-6 per cent for Oil India.

Meanwhile, the new category created for Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) fields, which were bid out and awarded after 2019, remains. Fields brought into production within five years enjoy zero royalty for the first seven years and 3.5-4.5 per cent or 1-2 per cent for deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields, respectively, from the eighth year, depending on the basin category. This incentivises accelerated exploration and investment.

The impact of the rollback on ONGC will be lower, as only 30 per cent of its crude production is onshore and it is looking at a higher mix of new well gas (NWG). The effective royalty on crude oil sales for ONGC will increase from $7.7/bbl to $8.6/bbl. This will impact ONGC's standalone Ebitda by 1 per cent and EPS by 1.4 per cent. The government has also imposed a windfall tax on refining, but that does not affect upstream operations. Most analysts consider it unlikely that a windfall tax will be reimposed on crude oil.

Oil India also looks unattractive at current valuations due to its failure to meet fourth-quarter guidance, higher write-offs, and the absence of benefits from NWG. ONGC has a higher NWG share, a promising partnership with BP, and a production outlook with potential volume upside.

The US-Iran conflict and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz have driven a sharp rally in crude oil and gas prices. The average Brent price so far in Q1FY27 has been above $110/bbl, which could drive strong earnings in Q1FY27 for both ONGC and Oil India. Even after a resolution of the conflict, whenever that occurs, crude oil prices could remain in the range of $80-85/bbl over FY27 and FY28, or even higher for several months. This is above the six-year average crude oil price of $75/bbl during FY21-26 and supports earnings gains for ONGC and Oil India while imposing macroeconomic pressure on the economy.

If higher prices persist, there will likely be a widening of the current account deficit and balance of payments deficit, as well as further rupee depreciation. In that case, downstream under-recoveries may provoke further policy changes and retail fuel price hikes. If elevated Brent crude prices persist for a prolonged period, or if prices spike beyond a threshold of around $130/bbl, the government may consider reimposing windfall taxes on upstream producers.

Analyst responses are mixed amid the geopolitical turmoil. On one hand, India's upstream energy segment is receiving an investment boost of $10 billion annually through new natural gas discoveries and lower royalties. The absence of a windfall tax is positive and should support valuations. The bullish case for Oil India is that production is expected to grow soon, while ONGC has a better reserve replacement ratio, higher natural gas price realisation, and faster monetisation of reserves. There is also a possibility that ONGC Videsh will see a rebound in production after a prolonged period of underperformance, which would further boost ONGC.

Value investors will also note that ONGC pays attractive dividends while generating an average post-tax return on capital employed (ROCE) of 12 per cent. Given projections of 3 per cent annual production growth from FY26 to FY29, with growth largely driven by domestic gas production and a turnaround in the profitability of international operations, the company could deliver mid-teen annual earnings growth over the next three to five years.