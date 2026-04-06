RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group stk RPSG Ventures up 102% in 7 days amid IPL frenzy

RPSG Ventures share price movement

Shares of RPSG Ventures hit a 52-week high of ₹1,127.60, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise tepid market. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,028.10 touched on July 24, 2025.

In the past seven trading days, the stock price of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 102 per cent from a level of ₹557.25 on March 23, 2026, after United Spirits (USL) announced the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary IPL franchise - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for over ₹16,600 crore.

At 11:43 AM; RPSG Ventures was trading 8 per cent higher at ₹1,102.25, as compared to 0.39 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Currently, RPSG Ventures’ market capitalisation stood at ₹3,665 crore.

Why has RPSG Ventures stock zoomed over 100% in 7 days?

RPSG Ventures on Thursday, April 2, 2026, after market hours informed that the price fluctuations/ movements in the securities are purely market driven and therefore the company is not in a position to provide any reason(s) for the price movement of the scrip.

The company further said that it has been compliant with the SEBI listing regulations and there is no further information available within the company, which is required to be disclosed under the said regulation.

Meanwhile, RPSG Ventures holds a 51 per cent stake in RPSG Sports, which holds the right to own and operate Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) - the Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the country’s preeminent professional men’s T20 cricket tournament. The remaining 49 per cent stake in RPSG Sports is held by an unlisted company of the Group.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE LSG has developed a strong fan base and enjoys healthy ticket revenues. It has also garnered attractive sponsorships. These, coupled with revenues from broadcast rights augur well for the business, the company said.

RCB sold for $1.78 bn to Aditya Birla, Times of India-led consortium

Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of RCB, encompassing both the men’s IPL franchise and the Women’s Premier League franchise, from United Spirits (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc, which values the franchise at ₹16,660 crore (approximately $1.78 billion), the Aditya Birla Group said in a statement late on March 24, 2026.

Similarly, a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals (RR) was acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani. The franchise was valued at around ₹15,300 crore.

A key trend in these deals is the shift from individual ownership to institutional and consortium-based ownership and IPL evolution as a global sports asset class. The biggest beneficiaries of the valuation reset is likely to be Sun TV and RPSG ventures which are owners of SRH and LSG, ICICI Securities had said in a note.

Ashish Dhawan owns 3.73 per cent stake in RPSG Ventures

Investor Ashish Dhawan held a 3.7 per cent stake or 1.23 million equity shares in RPSG Ventures at the end of the December 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Currently, Ashish Dhawan’s stake in RPSG Ventures is valued at around ₹135 crore. =============================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.