Rs 44,000 crore wiped out in Tata group stocks; TCS accounts for 81% of fall

Listed Tata Group companies have lost nearly Rs 44,000 crore in market capitalisation (market-cap) over the past two trading days following N Chandrasekaran’s decision on Wednesday not to seek reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons.

In the past two trading days, the combined market-cap of 26 Tata Group companies slipped by Rs 43,812 crore to Rs 27.04 trillion as of Thursday till 09:23 AM. According to Capitaline Plus data, the total market cap of Tata Group companies stood at Rs 27.48 crore on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

ALSO READ: Tata group stocks mixed a day after Chandra's exit; check winners & losers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the top market-cap loser in these two trading days, accounted for 81 per cent, or Rs 35,421 crore of the total market-cap erosion in the Tata Group companies, data shows.

Titan Company, the second value destroyer, saw Rs 7,040 crore market-cap erosion, followed by Tata Steel (Rs 3,371 crore), Tata Consumer Products (Rs 2,266 crore), Trent (Rs 1,717 crore) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Rs 2,266 crore).

A sentiment knock across the pack was the realistic expectation, said Anirudh Garg, Fund Manager and Partner, INVasset PMS, with the magnitude inversely proportional to succession clarity.

"The 2016 leadership upheaval saw Tata stocks wobble and then recover as operating performance reasserted itself, and Mr. Chandrasekaran's own 2017 appointment was greeted with gains because it ended uncertainty. The durable risk is not any individual's exit; it is prolonged friction between the Trusts and Sons, because a holding company at war with its principal shareholder eventually taxes capital allocation across the group," Garg said.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran's exit puts Tata Digital, semiconductor bets in focus At the bourses, meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (CV) bucked the trend by adding Rs 10,533 crore in total market-cap of Tata Group companies. On Thursday, the stock rallied 5 per cent after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1-FY27). The management remains constructive on near-term demand and expects the September 2026 quarter (Q2) to deliver double-digit year-on-year volume growth, with July described as particularly robust despite the monsoon.

"Considering the Q1-FY27’s margin outperformance and pricing action in Q2-FY27, we are revising FY27E EBITDA by 30bps to 12.3 per cent. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 535 (earlier Rs 475), based on SoTP valuation assigning 14x EV/EBITDA (13x earlier) for standalone operations, including Tata Cummins’ joint operations," wrote Nitin Agrawal and Sahil Malik of JM Financial in a post-results note.

Stock strategy

On Thursday, Tata Group stocks traded mixed in intraday deals. Among the lot, Tata Motors CV, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tata Technologies, Nelco, Tata Motors PV and Tata Power Company were trading higher in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent.

If the Tata Sons AGM scheduled for August 18 produces a clean resolution—either reappointment or an orderly handover—Garg expects the stocks to recover lost ground.

"If it produces a standoff, the governance premium that Tata companies have earned over decades becomes the variable at risk, and that, not one chairman's tenure, is what long-term investors should actually monitor," he added.