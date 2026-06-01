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Home / Markets / News / Rubicon Research jumps 15% to hit 52-week high on Q4 results, dividend news

Rubicon Research jumps 15% to hit 52-week high on Q4 results, dividend news

Along with its quarterly results, the board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026

Rubicon Research share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Shares of Rubicon Research were ruling higher in an otherwise volatile market on Monday, June 1, on the back of the pharmaceutical company’s announcement of its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ending on March 31, 2026. The sentiments were further fuelled by the company’s announcement of a dividend reward for its shareholders. 
Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed as much as 14.90 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,155.5 per share on the NSE on Monday. 
Although the counter has pared the gains partially, it continues to drive solid buying demand from investors. At 01:38 PM on Monday, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹1,126.80 per share, up 12.05 per cent against its previous close of ₹1,005.60 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was quoted at 23,480, down 67 points or 0.29 per cent. 
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹18,602.58 crore on the NSE, as of June 1, 2026.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Rubicon Research Q4FY26 results 

According to the company's exchange filing, revenue from operations rose 43.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹514 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹358 crore in Q4FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹76.8 crore during the quarter under review from ₹36.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. 

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Rubicon Research's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 67.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹121.3 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹72.6 crore in Q4FY25. 
Along with its quarterly results, the board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 
The company said the dividend, if declared by shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.  READ | Stock bets: Axis Securities sees upto 21% upside in ATGL, Exide; here's why

Q4FY26 highlights

  • The top five products contributed 39 per cent of revenue in Q4FY26, compared with 34 per cent, 30 per cent and 35 per cent in Q1, Q2 and Q3 FY26, respectively.
  • The top 10 products accounted for 57 per cent of revenue in Q4FY26, versus 56 per cent, 51 per cent and 53 per cent in Q1, Q2 and Q3FY26, respectively.
  • Pricing remained stable, driven by the company's focus on specialty and differentiated products.
  • The company said it continues to see strong revenue visibility in the coming quarters.
  • USD revenue stood at $56 million in Q4FY26, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y from $41 million in Q4FY25 and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter from $53 million in Q3FY26. Around 98 per cent of revenue is denominated in US dollars.
  • Cash flow from operations stood at ₹656 million during the quarter, reflecting the company's focus on cash-flow generation.
  • Rubicon Research received 12 product approvals in FY26, while 24 products were under review by the USFDA as of March 31, 2026.
  • The commercialisation rate remained strong, with 92 per cent of approved products commercialised.
  • The specialty portfolio contributed 32.8 per cent to gross profit during the quarter, supported by a robust product pipeline.

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Q4 Results Share price Markets Sensex Nifty Markets

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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