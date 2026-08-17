Rubicon Research zooms 166% in CY2026; hits new high post Q1 results

Rubicon Research share price movement

The share price of Rubicon Research hit a new high of ₹1,800, soaring 11 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after reporting a healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,686.45 touched on August 13, 2026. Thus far in August 2026, the stock rallied 21 per cent. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the market price of Rubicon zoomed 166 per cent, compared to a 8.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 02:19 PM, Rubicon quoted 9 per cent higher at ₹1,756.20, against a 0.22 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over two-fold with a combined 3.02 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Rubicon Research – Q1 results

Rubicon Research is an integrated pharmaceutical company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical products. The company has established itself as a prominent player in generic pharmaceutical market in the US.

In Q1FY27, Rubicon’s revenue grew 51.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹534 crore. Gross margin contracted 240bp YoY to 68.4 per cent, primarily due to a higher share of outsourced manufacturing on a YoY basis. That said, gross margin expanded quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as the company exited lower-margin business and increased in-house manufacturing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 64.6 per cent YoY to ₹131 crore; EBITDA margin expanded 180bp YoY to 24.2 per cent, supported by better operating leverage, with employee and other expenses declining 50bp/360bp YoY, respectively, as a percentage of sales. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) surged 95.8 per cent YoY to ₹84.8 crore.

Meanwhile, for the remaining three quarters of FY27, the management expects some specific costs which would impact EBITDA margins such as ESOP costs of new ESOP scheme, Arinna upfront growth-enabler costs, pre-revenue costs at New Jersey and Pithampur plant etc., despite which, against the management’s earlier guidance of Operating EBITDA margins being in 22-23 per cent range, they are now comfortable to revise this upwards by stating that for FY27 as a whole, operating EBITDA margins would hold at least 23 per cent.

Rubicon Research – Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ view

Rubicon delivered its fourth consecutive earnings surprise since its IPO (4 per cent/13 per cent/16 per cent beat on revenue/EBITDA/PAT)—a strong pattern of promise vs consistent superior execution. The sequential uptick in gross margins, the company tactically giving up lower-margin businesses, and a better balance of the in-house vs outsourcing mix, amid strong revenue traction expected over the coming quarters, are particularly encouraging, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q1 result update.

Rubicon’s strong compliance credentials were further reinforced as its Pithampur site (acquired in June 2025, offered to and inspected by USFDA in June 2026) received USFDA regulatory filing approval just little over a month after the inspection (which had only two procedural observations). This also validates its strong ability to integrate and operationalize acquired assets within a remarkably short timeframe, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts raised FY27/FY28 earnings estimates by 7.6 per cent/5 per cent, led by higher in-house manufacturing, market share gains, and healthy new launch momentum. Rubicon offers a rare combination of a 33 per cent FY26-28 PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with growth expected to sustain even beyond FY28, high RoCE (despite 25 per cent of capital employed yet to generate meaningful revenue), disciplined capital allocation, and strong governance. These strengths support the brokerage firm’s 70x P/E and ₹1,915 target price. It reiterated a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

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