Rupee closes at fresh low of 95.31 per dollar amid oil price surge

The Indian rupee closed at a fresh closing low against the US dollar on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher and strengthened the dollar globally.The domestic currency settled at 95.31 per dollar, down nearly 0.9 per cent on the day, making it the worst-performing Asian currency. The rupee had closed at 94.48 in the previous session. In 2026, the Indian unit has fallen 5.7 per cent against the dollar.The sharp fall came after US President Donald Trump termed Iran’s peace proposals “unacceptable”, keeping fears of further escalation alive. Brent crude prices rose to around $105 per barrel, while the dollar index moved above the 98 mark, keeping the greenback well bid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity remarks, urging citizens to cut fuel use and limit travel as rising oil prices from the war threaten to widen the nation’s import bill and strain foreign exchange reserves, also weighed on the currency.The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond also rose by 5 basis points to settle at 7.03 per cent.“The Indian rupee started the week on a weak note, closing at a record low level as geopolitical volatility intensified. The primary driver of the slide was the breakdown in peace negotiations between the US and Iran, which triggered a rally in crude oil prices and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of the greenback,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities.He added that domestic sentiment was also weighed down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity appeal, which urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and defer non-essential foreign travel to preserve foreign exchange reserves. India’s foreign exchange reserves hovered around the $700 billion mark for many months. Latest data showed total reserves at $690.7 billion as of May 1, with foreign currency assets at $523.8 billion. The headline numbers do not include the Reserve Bank of India’s net short position of $103.6 billion as of end-March.According to market participants, rising oil prices continued to keep the rupee under pressure as importers stepped up dollar purchases.“As oil prices go up, the rupee continues its fall and today’s fall of almost 80 paise was quite on the higher side considering that oil prices rose only by about $6 per barrel. The rupee also closed at its weakest level of the day,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.“Foreign portfolio investors continued to remain sellers on Friday, thus keeping the dollar bid strong today as equity markets were down,” he added.