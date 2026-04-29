Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee falls 0.3% to record closing low of 94.8450 amid oil price surge

Rupee falls 0.3% to record closing low of 94.8450 amid oil price surge

The currency has drifted back toward record lows as the impact of central banks' rupee supportive measures faded, with concerns over India's exposure to higher energy prices weighing on sentiment

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar

Representative image from file.

Reuters MUMBAI, April 29
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee fell to a record closing low on Wednesday, pressured by rising oil prices as ​efforts to end the Iran conflict remained stalled, while ​persistent foreign selling of Indian assets added to the strain.

The rupee closed ‌at 94.8450 per dollar, down 0.3 per cent on the day.

The currency has drifted back toward record lows as the impact of central banks' rupee supportive measures faded, with concerns over India's exposure to higher energy prices weighing on sentiment.

Dollar sales by state-run banks, likely on behalf of the RBI, helped limit losses, traders said.

Brent crude rose more than 3 per cent to nearly $115 per barrel, weighing on other oil-sensitive Asian currencies such as the Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah, both of which hit record lows on ‌Wednesday.

 

Also Read

Ben Powell, chief investment strategist for APAC, BlackRock

Remain structurally bullish on India despite headwinds: Ben Powell, BlackRock

indian rupee, rupee

RBI intervention cushions rupee as oil strain brings record low into sight

rupee

Rupee falls 13 paise to 94.81 against US dollar during early trade

OCI, OCI card

Govt fixes OCI card application fee at $275, scraps 6-mth stay rule

rupee vs dollar, bond yields India, crude oil prices, Brent crude, forex market India, inflation outlook, RBI, US Iran tensions

Rupee weakens, bond yields harden tracking rise in crude oil prices

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

Analysts and traders expect the rupee to remain under strain as long as oil prices remain elevated but a fall below 95 could draw sterner interventions by the Reserve Bank of India.

"Around these levels last month the RBI ​had stepped in heavily with both dollar sales and regulatory measures, at least one of ‌those could be used again," a trader at a state-run bank said.

Global markets, meanwhile, are also awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. ​No ‌change in benchmark rates is expected but investors will pay close attention to commentary ‌on how the Iran war will impact the world's largest economy.

"We think it makes sense to brace for a higher-for-longer rates world, amidst what ‌looks ​to be higher-for-longer inflation," ​analysts at DBS said in a note.

Fed funds futures are pricing in no policy changes by the Fed until late in 2027, ‌according to the ​CME Group's FedWatch tool.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market rally, Sensex, Nifty

Markets rally: Sensex rises 1,095pts intraday, Nifty at 24,334; key reasons

stocks, markets

European stocks fall as traders wait for tech earnings, Fed meeting

Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 609 pts; Nifty ends at 24,178; FMCG, auto, realty shine

Vedanta

Vedanta stock jumps 5% ahead of demerger; ICICI Securities advises 'hold'

fmcg, mart

Nifty FMCG outshines Nifty50 in Apr; Nestle, Radico Khaitan among top picks

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026 TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance